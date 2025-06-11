A New Chapter at TNS & Associates: Founder’s Son Joins Firm on 42-Year Milestone

Denver, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

TNS Associates, P.C., a respected full-service law firm in Denver, is proud to announce a generational milestone in its 42-year history. On March 1, 2025—precisely 42 years to the day since the firm first opened its doors—Stephen Scheffel, son of founder Thomas N. Scheffel, officially joined the firm as an attorney. This moment marks not only a new chapter for the firm but also the continuation of a mission rooted in trust, integrity, and passionate legal advocacy.

For founder Thomas Scheffel, the moment is deeply personal. "Stephen caught the same passion for law that I did," he said. "At first, I encouraged him to find his own path, but I told him if he ever felt called — we'd talk about him joining the firm." That time, after 5 years of serving as a Deputy District Attorney for the Office of the First Judicial District Attorney, has now arrived.

Stephen brings more than just a family name to the firm—he brings a seasoned courtroom presence, a passion for advocacy, and a deep understanding of the firm's values, having grown up around the TNS Associates office. "I have great memories of being around the office when I was seven or eight years old," he shared. "There's just something about being a part of the family legacy and contributing to that."

TNS Associates is known for its broad legal expertise, offering services across estate planning, family law, corporate and business law, tax law, nonprofit services, and more. With Stephen's arrival, the firm gains not only an experienced litigator but someone fully aligned with the culture of compassion and excellence that has guided the practice since 1983. "Stephen is not only not afraid of the courtroom, but is comfortable in the courtroom," said Thomas. "Clients love the fact that he's a good listener, sees them individually, and brings both skills and passion to the representation."

Stephen's focus extends beyond litigation. He is particularly energized by the opportunity to help expand the firm's business law services, criminal law services and develop long-term client relationships. "I really look forward to building the business side of TNS Associates—creating relationships and helping grow what my dad started," he said. His intention is not only to contribute to the current success of the firm, but to ensure that TNS remains a reliable legal partner for another generation of clients. "I want to make sure that TNS is around long after the current principal embarks on a well-deserved much-needed retirement. The idea is to continue for another 42 years."

Thom Scheffel sees his son's arrival not just as a long range succession planning, but as a sign of enduring strength. "Stephen gets along so well with the other fellow professionals that are practicing here, it's just uncanny. That bench strength, that continuity, that longer generational look — we're very excited about," he said. "To the degree that I see him carrying on the mission of this place into the second generation… that's especially gratifying for me as his father."



As Thom shared, "As I've said to Stephen, the idea of him joining me is not only a very high compliment to me personally, but also a major commitment to the legacy of this practice that I have established since 1983 at TNS Associates. I am very much committed to mentoring Stephen in the significance and commitment to that legacy. Looking forward as we continue to practice alongside one another, I am very excited by Stephen's professional demeanor, demonstrated expertise, and commitment to the core values of TNS Associates — 'Legal Solutions You Can Trust, Because We Care.'"

With over four decades of experience and an optimistic outlook for the future, TNS Associates is to continue to provide legal solutions you can trust because we care and it's a core value. The firm remains grounded in its founding philosophy: to serve each client with excellence, empathy, and practical legal insight. The addition of Stephen Scheffel represents both a continuation and a renewal of that mission.

