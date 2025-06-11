QuisLex Earns Band 1 Ranking in Chambers and Partners’ NewLaw 2025 Guide

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider and pioneer in the industry, announces its inclusion for the 15th consecutive year in the highest level of Chambers and Partners’ annual rankings. QuisLex achieved Band 1 ranking again this year for Contract Lifecycle Management and Litigation Services in the recently published NewLaw 2025 Guide and is now the only provider to have earned that ranking in every year that Chambers has covered the industry.

Chambers and Partners has long been a recognized world leader in research and analysis of the leading legal services providers. Its NewLaw 2025 Guide to legal tech, outsourcing and alternative legal service providers has been produced after conducting extensive interviews with clients and third-party market insiders and analyzing qualitative feedback on technical ability, client service and value.

The guide shares several quotes from QuisLex clients about their phenomenal service and familiarity with the challenges inherent in the delivery of complex legal services, including:

“They use their initiative, communicate and liaise well, are very proactive and make excellent suggestions. They make the impossible, possible.”

“Their experience enables them to suggest solutions that make sense.”

“They are thoughtful, with a holistic approach that allows for a better outcome.”

“The lawyers are high quality, agile, flexible and conversant in a wide scope of the law.”

“Their proprietary frameworks systematically break down complex matters into manageable components, allowing their specialised teams to deliver precise solutions for sophisticated legal matters.”



“We are proud to have again achieved Band 1 rankings in the annual Chambers NewLaw report, which continues to be an important benchmark for excellence. The recognition is a testament to our talented and dedicated team and to the standards we’ve established for the work we do,” says QuisLex president and CEO Sirisha Gummaregula. “We remain grateful to our clients for the enormous trust they place in us and for their bedrock support of QuisLex. None of this would have been possible without our clients’ trust and unwavering support.”

Further underscoring their recognized knowledge and insight, QuisLex experts were again invited to contribute overviews for both the CLM and Litigation sections for this year’s Chambers guide. For more information or to access the report, see Chambers NewLaw 2025 Guide.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce costs, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 New Law Provider, the World Commerce & Contracting Association as an Outstanding Service Provider and the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

