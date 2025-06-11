Just One Day Away – Register Now for HMG Strategy’s 9th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit on June 12 - CISO Leadership: Preparing Your Enterprise for 2030

FAIRFIELD, Conn., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISOs and other security professionals from the New York region who want to find out how technology helps them protect their enterprise and their data are encouraged to register and attend HMG Strategy’s 9th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit on June 12 at The Harvard Club of New York.





CISOs, CIOs and other cybersecurity leaders at the event will hear how to prepare to navigate this Supercycle of innovation, disruption, and invention to capture new business models and opportunities through Gen AI initiatives.

“CISOs, cybersecurity leaders and their teams are having to contend with new and emerging geopolitical threats, including from nation states,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO at HMG Strategy. “Our New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit is focused on the top issues facing cybersecurity leaders along with world-class thought leadership and actionable insights.”

Topics to be explored at the 9th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit include:

Thriving Securely in the Age of Accelerated Innovation and GenAI Initiatives

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Balancing Cost and Cybersecurity: The CIO/CISO Dilemma in the Age of Emerging Tech

Key Learnings from Incident Response Experts

Quantifying Cyber Risk

The Transformative Path of the CISO

Spearheading the list of speakers at the 9th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit is cybersecurity expert Richard Clarke, former U.S. National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure Protection, and Counterterrorism. He will examine the tension between fiscal responsibility and cybersecurity resilience and provide actionable insights on how CIOs and CISOs can effectively communicate risk to executive leadership, justify security investments, and implement cost-efficient strategies without compromising protection.

Other speakers include:

Mahesh Babu , CMO, Kodem Security

, CMO, Kodem Security Chris Boehm , Field CTO, Zero Networks

, Field CTO, Zero Networks Beth Boucher , International Public Board Director and Fractional CIO, Fortium Partners

, International Public Board Director and Fractional CIO, Fortium Partners Anthony Candeias , CISO, Weight Watchers

, CISO, Weight Watchers Matt Castriotta , Field CTO, Rubrik

, Field CTO, Rubrik Marlowe Cochran , CISO, NYSED

, CISO, NYSED Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Ken Fishkin , Senior Manager of Information Security, Lowenstein Sandler

, Senior Manager of Information Security, Lowenstein Sandler Kostas Georgakopoulas , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez Fred Harris , Managing Director - Global Head of Cybersecurity & Technology Risk, Deutsche Bank

, Managing Director - Global Head of Cybersecurity & Technology Risk, Deutsche Bank Angela Jung , Executive Search Consultant | Technology & Cyber Security, Russell Reynolds

, Executive Search Consultant | Technology & Cyber Security, Russell Reynolds Sharon Kelley , Executive Director of Information Security & CISO, New Jersey Institute of Technology

, Executive Director of Information Security & CISO, New Jersey Institute of Technology Ajoy Kumar , EVP and Head of Application Security, Wells Fargo

, EVP and Head of Application Security, Wells Fargo Matthew Lagana , Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA

, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA Kevin Li , CISO, Cohen & Steers

, CISO, Cohen & Steers Raymond Lipps , VP and Cyber Security Advisor, Field CISO, Citrix

, VP and Cyber Security Advisor, Field CISO, Citrix Christina Morillo , Head of Information Security, The New York Football Giants

, Head of Information Security, The New York Football Giants Amy Mushahwar , Partner and Chair, Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity, Lowenstein Sandler LLP

, Partner and Chair, Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity, Lowenstein Sandler LLP Frank Price , SVP & CISO, Labcorp

, SVP & CISO, Labcorp Ivan Shefrin , Executive Director Managed Security Services, Comcast Business Services

, Executive Director Managed Security Services, Comcast Business Services Michael Zanga, Risk, Barclays



(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present several New York Metro-area technology executives with its HMG Strategy’s 2025-2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards. The award recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical markets.

The event will be held at the Harvard Club of New York, 35 W. 44th St., New York, New York, 10036. Register Now, seating is limited.

Valued Partners for the 9th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit include Comcast Business, Cyberstarts, Egon Zehnder, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Heidrick & Struggles, Kodem, Korn Ferry, Legit, Lightspeed Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Russell Reynolds Associates, Sequoia, and Spencer Stuart.

Registration for the 9th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit is still open.

In addition to the 9th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit, HMG Strategy has opened registration for 17 other regional Summits in major cities across the United States and Canada for 2025.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

The company’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

The company’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, publications, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service, which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

In addition, its Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that affect businesses and industries.

The company’s business model is based on its 7 Pillars of Trust.

HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Made

