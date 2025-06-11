Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Amenity Center at Forestville Village in Knightdale, North Carolina

KNIGHTDALE, N.C., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the highly anticipated resort-style amenities at Forestville Village by Toll Brothers, a picturesque neighborhood featuring luxury single-family homes and townhomes within the Wake County Public School System in Knightdale, North Carolina.

The newly opened amenities at Forestville Village by Toll Brothers are exclusive to this community, offering residents a variety of onsite recreational opportunities including a resort-style swimming pool, cabanas, and playground.





“Forestville Village by Toll Brothers offers a family-friendly lifestyle with beautiful home designs and a stunning brand-new amenity center,” said Ted Pease, Division President for Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “We invite prospective home shoppers to tour our amazing new amenities that will serve as a gathering place for the community.”

Forestville Village features two collections of stunning single-family homes with 1,720 to 2,615+ square feet of luxury living space. The 2- and 3-story townhomes, all with versatile, open-concept floor plans, offer well-appointed kitchens, and abundant personalization options. Luxury homes are priced starting in the mid-$300,000s.





Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

This community is situated on the outer loop of Interstate 540 for an easy commute to the Research Triangle Park and Downtown Raleigh, convenient access to vibrant Knightdale Station Park for outdoor recreation, dining, and shopping just minutes away.

For more information on Forestville Village by Toll Brothers and other Toll Brothers communities in North Carolina, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

