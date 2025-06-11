New Mexico Delegation to Promote the State’s Bioscience Industry at BIO International Convention in Boston

Albuquerque, NM, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A delegation of government, economic development, association and industry leaders and businesses will represent the New Mexico bioscience industry at the BIO International Convention in Boston June 16-19. The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) will promote the New Mexico bioscience industry, learn about the latest bioscience trends, and connect with companies interested in relocating or expanding their business in greater Albuquerque.

“The greater Albuquerque region has a growing number of bioscience assets and workforce clusters that make it a prime location for medical technology companies,” said AREA President & CEO Danielle Casey. “This conference gives us an opportunity to highlight assets driving that growth, to understand how to best support our local firms and to see how trends and technology are shaping site location and expansion decisions.”

Representatives from AREA will exhibit at the conference with partners from Presbyterian Health, UNM Health Sciences, the New Mexico Bioscience Authority, Sandoval Economic Alliance, the New Mexico Economic Development Department, Tricore, Los Alamos National Labs. The City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County and Sandoval County are also serving as sponsors of this effort. Each partner will highlight different aspects of the bioscience industry, which is broadly defined as any science that deals with the biological aspects of living organisms, by showcasing their respective organizations.

“Bernalillo County is ready and eager to partner with biotechnology businesses looking to expand in central New Mexico,” said Marcos Gonzales, Executive Development Officer for Bernalillo County. “The I-40 TradePort Corridor is a key asset for companies seeking to integrate national or regional logistics and distribution capabilities into their growth strategies. If your expansion plans include logistics automation or multi-modal connectivity, we’re here to find the right solution together.”

“The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Office of Research is honored to participate in the 2025 BIO International Convention,” said Dr. Hengameh Raissy, Vice President of Research at UNM Health Sciences. “As part of the New Mexico booth, our team is eager to showcase groundbreaking research, build strategic partnerships, and explore new opportunities for collaboration that drive advancements in health and biomedical sciences. We are excited to engage with global leaders in biotechnology and life sciences, and to highlight the impactful work taking place at UNM Health Sciences and throughout New Mexico.”

A featured and exciting showcase will occur on Tuesday, June 17 during the main exhibit hall reception, courtesy of Visit Albuquerque, where booth visitors will experience the thrill of a hot air balloon ride from the safety of the ground through virtual reality.

The region has seen consistent growth within the industry, thanks to high concentrations of technical occupations, key regional assets like national laboratories and top-tier research universities, and a statewide talent pipeline of STEM-based graduates that has seen steady growth over the past five years. Overall, the state of New Mexico has seen a 26% job growth increase in the past five years in the bioscience cluster and 3,970 Statewide STEM Graduates.

“Albuquerque offers the innovation ecosystem, workforce, and infrastructure needed to help bioscience companies thrive and scale,” said Economic Development Director Max Gruner. “We’re committed to meeting businesses where they are and building new partnerships.”

The BIO International Convention is the largest and most comprehensive event for biotechnology, representing the full ecosystem of biotech with over 20,000 industry leaders from across the globe. It is regarded as one of the most significant gatherings in the industry, providing a platform for New Mexico to connect and make strategic connections with investors, businesses interested in their research or products, and industry leaders from the pharmaceutical, med tech, life science, health care, government, and academic institutions. The Exhibition showcases over 500 exhibitors offering cutting-edge solutions in product development, contract research, contract manufacturing, and beyond, providing the New Mexico bioindustry an opportunity to build new partnerships and increase visibility and brand awareness of New Mexico as a leading location to do business.

To view the New Mexico delegation’s schedule of booth events and representatives, as well as reports and data on the bioscience industry in New Mexico, visit www.newmexicobio.org. For more information about the conference, visit: https://convention.bio.org/.

About AREA

The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to lead and execute strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque region, creating a prosperous, diverse and inclusive economy and elevating the standard of living for all. AREA provides confidential assistance to businesses considering the area for expansion and new investment. Since its creation in 1960, AREA has recruited more than 250 companies and more than 35,000 jobs to the Albuquerque metro area. AREA also provides retention and expansion assistance to existing industry. For more information, visit ABQ.org.