Toll Brothers Opens Stella at University Park Model Homes in Palm Desert, California

PALM DESERT, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of three new model homes at its Stella at University Park community in Palm Desert, California. The public is invited to attend the community’s Model Grand Opening event on Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 36233 Karsten Street in Palm Desert.

Situated within desirable Palm Desert in the University Park master plan, Stella at University Park offers luxury living just minutes from high-end shopping, dining, and recreational opportunities. The community features a collection of one- and two-story single-family homes ranging from 2,496 to 3,558+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Toll Brothers homes in Stella at University Park feature open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, spacious offices, generous lofts, indoor/outdoor living spaces, and en-suite options perfect for multi-generational living. Homes are priced from the mid-$900,000s.





“Our new Belltrix, Pulsar, and Rigel model homes at Stella at University Park showcase the exceptional array of luxury designs that Toll Brothers offers, blending modern and boutique aesthetics with spacious floor plans,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California.

Homeowners at Stella at University Park will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to The Grove, an exclusive community amenity center featuring a clubhouse, kiddie pool, lap pool, resort-style pool, spas, fire pits, event lawn and stage, pickleball courts, and a shaded play area. The highly sought-after desert climate provides year-round recreational opportunities for hiking, biking, and golfing. Residents also enjoy proximity to the San Jacinto Mountains, local PGA golf courses, and downtown Palm Springs.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.



Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home as early as August 2025.

For more information on Stella at University Park, or to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (866) 232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

