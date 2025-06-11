Six Five Media to Kick Off 2025 "Six Five Summit: AI Unleashed" Aiming to Explore the Future of Artificial Intelligence

The Six Five Summit: AI Unleashed 2025 will feature executives from 30+ companies leading the future of AI innovation and adoption

Analysts from Moor Insights & Strategy and The Futurum Group host powerful sessions with industry leaders

Austin, Texas, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Six Five Media has released the complete agenda for its annual Six Five Summit, set to take place virtually from June 16-19, 2025. This year's summit, themed "AI Unleashed 2025," will unpack the transformative power of artificial intelligence and its impact across various industries.

To view the full agenda and register, please visit sixfivemedia.com/summit.





The Six Five Summit: AI Unleashed will deliver four days of exclusive, on-demand content, featuring insights from the industry's most influential voices at the center of AI, tech, and their markets. Attendees will gain access to fresh video sessions and interactive thought leadership from top tech executives, with new content released daily.





This year’s agenda will include sessions exploring the intersection of AI with 14 different track topics:

Automotive

DevOps

Cloud Infrastructure

Enterprise AI

Intelligent Edge

Enterprise Applications

Collaboration

Modern Work

Cybersecurity

Semiconductors

Sustainability

Data & Observability

Quantum Computing

As the AI landscape continues to expand exponentially, this year’s program will introduce a new track focusing on Channel Ecosystems & Marketing.



In addition to the event’s opening keynote speaker, Michael Dell, Founder, Chairman, and CEO at Dell Technologies, leaders from the following companies will share valuable information relating to AI and its intersection with trends like Agentic AI, Co-Pilots, Frontier Models, and SLMs:







About The Six Five Summit

The Six Five Summit is an annual, digital event hosted by Six Five Media, bringing together the leading voices in technology to discuss the most important trends and innovations transforming industries and markets. The summit provides a platform for in-depth analysis, thought leadership, and networking, with top tech CEO’s and C-suite executives paired with insights and commentary from top analysts, pundits, and strategists in the industry, delivered directly to attendees' screens.





About Six Five Media

Six Five Media is a global technology media, and events company. They provide industry-leading B2B technology analysis and produce high-profile thought leadership content from the top voices in tech.

Attachments