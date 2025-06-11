Karen Ego of Doodle Bugs! Children's Center Highlights the Value of Purposeful Play in HelloNation Magazine

VICTOR, N.Y., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How does play prepare young children for lifelong learning? In a featured article in HelloNation Magazine , Karen Ego of Doodle Bugs! Children's Center in Victor, New York, emphasizes that play is far more than entertainment in early childhood—it is the foundation of education itself. Whether children are stacking blocks, acting out imaginative roles, or exploring textures in a sandbox, they are engaging in essential developmental processes that build cognitive, emotional, and social skills.

According to Ego, when guided by skilled early childhood educators, play becomes purposeful. Educators observe spontaneous moments and introduce new challenges or model language to deepen engagement. Through this approach, foundational skills in literacy, numeracy, and science emerge naturally. Activities like reading pretend store labels or counting play money become early lessons in comprehension and math. Play also supports emotional growth, giving children opportunities to practice empathy, navigate peer relationships, and build resilience.

At Doodle Bugs!, structured yet flexible play environments are designed to enhance curiosity and build confidence. Ego affirms that play-based learning is not a supplement to curriculum—it is the curriculum. During the early years, when brain development is especially dynamic, these experiences create lasting neural connections that support lifelong learning.

These insights into early education are featured in the HelloNation Magazine article, Where Play Meets Purpose .

