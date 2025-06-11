HII Leads DefenseTech LIVE Event and Highlights How Mission Technologies is Accelerating Across All Domains

MCLEAN, Va., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) showcased its defense technology portfolio of proven products and capabilities, developed within its Mission Technologies division, at this week’s DefenseTech LIVE event in Arlington. The forum theme, “Accelerating Mission Technologies Across All Domains,” inspired collaboration and innovation across national security and defense communities.

A recap of the event, including interviews with the speakers, will air at 8:30 p.m. June 24, 2025, on WJLA 24/7 News and on fedgovtoday.

The forum welcomed hundreds of government and industry leaders and featured HII’s interactive technology showcase and collaborative strategy sessions. Attendees explored cutting-edge technologies that enhance mission readiness across all warfighting domains.

“We support the warfighter and our nation’s security, and I’m very proud to be part of this team that’s doing that for our nation,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII’s Mission Technologies division. “We’re staying on the cutting edge of innovation and leveraging the best minds out there to support our national security. This is all about empowering our warfighters.”





Session topics included:

Next-Generation Defense Innovation: Leveraging Emerging Technologies for Mission Success

The Future of Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2): Driving Interoperability and Connectivity

Unmanned Maritime in a Contested Environment

Full-Spectrum Cyber Operations: Achieving Dominance in Cyberspace through a Cohesive, Multi-faceted Cyber Strategy

Battlefield Electronic Warfare





Through demonstrations at the event, attendees explored emerging solutions that support the U.S. military and its allies through discussions and real-world examples.

To learn more about the technologies featured at DefenseTech LIVE, visit the new HII products page — hii.com/products — which spotlights HII Mission Technologies’ growing portfolio, including:

Autonomy & AI for smarter, faster decision-making across domains

REMUS, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) delivered to and currently in operation in 30 countries around the world

C5ISR Systems to command, control, and connect operations in real time

Cyber & EW to dominate digital battlefields and protect mission-critical systems

Simulation & Training to prepare warfighters with cutting-edge tools

Logistics & Readiness to sustain operations and ensure mission success





HII’s Mission Technologies division is advancing the future of defense and national security with cutting-edge capabilities across every domain: land, sea, air, space and cyberspace. From AI and big data to unmanned systems, cyber operations, and spectrum engineering, HII is enabling mission readiness through innovation in every critical technology area.

As the strategic landscape evolves, HII’s commitment is clear: deliver mission-ready technologies that give customers an edge where and when it matters most.

