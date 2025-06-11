BonDo Seeks 100K USD Investments to Launch Innovative Brain Boosting Soup Brand by Year End

Atlanta, Georgia, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





BonDo, a pioneering nutrition startup founded by brain science researcher Era Kovanxhi, is officially opening the door to investment opportunities as it seeks to raise $100,000 to bring its innovative ‘stir-in’ soup product to market. Backed by years of academic research and inspired by Kovanxhi’s personal health journey, BonDo is on a mission to make nutrient-dense meals accessible and functional, offering investors both profit and purpose.

“BonDo was born from my personal struggles as a student, balancing academic rigor with skin health, energy crashes, and a demanding schedule,” says Kovanxhi, a scientist currently pursuing a PhD in Brain Science and Education. “I started experimenting with vitamin combinations to help my body and brain perform better. When I saw the difference in myself and my family, I knew I had something meaningful to share.”

Created as a solution for busy individuals in need of fast, nutrient-rich meals, BonDo’s stir-in soup flavor bits combine ease of use with cutting-edge nutrition. Simply add water for a complete, flavorful soup that supports brain health, energy, skin health, calcium retention, and anti-aging benefits.



BodDo Varieties





With varieties such as BonDo Butter Bits, BonDo Leftovers, and BonDo Soup Booster Bits, each Bit has unique combinations of flavorful nodes of herbs, garlic, lemon, avocado, etc. For the ones with a sweet tooth and love for caffeine, it offers BonDo Coffee Milk Variety Bits, BonDo Coffee Flavor Booster Bits, and BonDo Oatmeal, with flavorful nodes from coffee, almond, hazelnut, and apple crisps, to name a few. The BonDo Baby variety contains healthy nutrients of wheat berry, butternut, chamomile, avocado, pumpkin, and vegetables.

Part of Për Brand Solutions, this research-based initiative was developed to merge science-driven wellness with community-focused accessibility. Each BonDo mix includes core ingredients like chia seeds, rice, or dairy, naturally rich in Omega 3, Vitamin D & E, and calcium, nutrients that aid in everything from bone strength to cognitive clarity. These nutrient combinations are also being explored in Kovanxhi’s current work on Klotho protein, a molecule linked to anti-aging, calcium retention, and blood sugar regulation.



BonDo - How To Use





Already tested through small-batch, homemade orders, BonDo is now ready to scale production with the help of aligned investors. The funding will go toward manufacturing, packaging, continuous product refinement, expansion of flavor options, marketing, brand development, and the launch of sales operations ahead of the 2025 holiday season. Investors will receive a percentage of profits, making this both a high-potential business venture and a socially driven opportunity.

“BonDo is more than food. It’s a response to the overwhelming demand for convenience without compromising wellness,” says Kovanxhi. “This is created for people like myself and my community, those low on time and budget, but who still deserve high-quality, nourishing meals.”

Name: Era Kovanxhi

Email: era.kovanxhi@gmail.com

