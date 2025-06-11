Psychedelic Science 2025 Unveils Science, Studies & Trials Tracks Showcasing Next Generation in Brain Imaging, Clinical Trials, and Neuroplasticity

• Sessions cover the latest updates in psychedelic neuroscience, from psilocybin’s effects on brain connectivity to trial design, clinical outcomes for PTSD, depression, addiction, and OCD, and the future of drug development through translational models and AI innovations

• Speakers include globally renowned experts like Gabrielle Agin-Liebes, Ph.D., Michael Bogenschutz, M.D., Robin Carhart-Harris, Ph.D., Alan K. Davis, Ph.D., Gül Dölen, M.D., Ph.D., Ben Kelmendi, M.D., Franklin King, M.D., Amy Lehrner, Ph.D., Leslie Morland, Psy.D., David Nutt, Ph.D., Stephen Ross, M.D., Emmanuelle Schindler, M.D., Ph.D., and Nolan Williams, M.D.

• Representing institutions include Columbia, CU Denver, Imperial College London, Johns Hopkins, LSU, Massachusetts General Hospital, NYU, Ohio State, Stanford, UC Berkeley, UCSD, UCSF, University of Alabama, University of New Mexico, University of Washington, and numerous VA centers

DENVER, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), the world’s leading conference on psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), announced its Science, Studies, and Trials tracks—three of the conference’s most anticipated and data-rich offerings. Taking place June 16–20, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, PS2025’s research tracks will convene top clinical investigators, neuroscientists, biotech pioneers, and social scientists to present a comprehensive and cross-disciplinary view of this transformative field of study.

At a time when the global mental health crisis continues to grow, PS2025 showcases therapeutic research using psychedelic compounds such as psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, DMT, 5-MeO-DMT, and ketamine, which are being investigated as treatments for serious mental illnesses such as addiction, depression, PTSD, obsessive-compulsive disorder, as well as neurological conditions such as pain, Alzheimer’s, Lyme Disease, and Parkinson’s.

Beyond clinical trials, PS2025 also offers the latest in psychedelic neuroscience, examining data from studies using new neuroimaging, cellular, and molecular research tools that deepen the understanding of the biological mechanisms underlying their remarkable effects.

Social science research is also included that examines the usage, attitudes, and experiences of trial participants, psychedelic consumers, and the general public, providing important context for societal views about this rapidly growing field.

“With the science and understanding of psychedelic substances expanding exponentially in recent years, we’re honored to welcome some of the world’s top academic researchers to PS2025 so they can share this new knowledge with attendees from around the globe.”

— Philippe Lucas, Ph.D., Director, Research & Safe Access, MAPS

The Science, Studies, and Trials tracks will feature both senior research leaders as well as emerging voices from public and private universities throughout North America, as well as international institutions in the UK, Europe, and Latin America. This highly anticipated convergence allows scientists to engage deeply about hot topics, including durability of efficacy, safety and risk, placebo dynamics, the role of psychotherapy, transdiagnostic effects, precision psychiatry, biological mechanisms, novel compounds, and the role of government grants and private capital in innovation.

Featured sessions in the Science, Studies, and Trials tracks include:



20 Years of Human Neuroscience Research with Psychedelics

David Nutt, Ph.D., reflects on two decades of pioneering work using brain imaging and neuropharmacology to explore consciousness, depression, and psychedelic mechanisms of action.

Psychedelic Frontiers at the National Institutes of Health: NIH-funded Studies, Research Opportunities, and Priorities

Join a conversation moderated by Stacy Fischer, M.D., featuring Michael Bogenschutz, M.D., and Patrick Finan, Ph.D., as they unpack the latest NIH-funded studies, explore future research opportunities, and discuss the evolving priorities shaping this rapidly growing field of psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Frontiers in Psilocybin Research for OCD: Neural Mechanisms, Treatment Response, and Clinical Implications

In a session moderated by Jamila Hokanson, M.D., Ben Kelmendi, M.D., and Terence Ching, Ph.D., explore cutting-edge research on psilocybin’s neural effects, clinical outcomes, and its potential as a treatment for OCD.

Studies of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy for Addiction Disorders

Join a conversation with Matthew Johnson, Ph.D., and Rayyan Zafar, Ph.D., moderated by Peter Hendricks, Ph.D., for a discussion on the latest research into the use of psychedelics as tools to treat addiction. This session will explore emerging evidence, clinical insights, and the challenges and promises of integrating psychedelic-assisted therapy into addiction treatment frameworks.

Psychedelic Therapy for Military Veterans: A New Paradigm of Healing the Wounds of War

Moderated by Chris Stauffer, M.D., and featuring Allie Kaigle, PharmD, BCPP, Amy Lehrner, Ph.D., and Leslie Morland, Psy.D., this session examines how psychedelic-assisted therapies are reshaping the landscape of care for Veterans grappling with PTSD, depression, and moral injury. By combining cutting-edge research with lived experience, these experts reveal how these innovative therapies can unlock hope, resilience, and lasting healing for those who have served.



Five-Year Outcomes from a Trial of Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy for Major Depressive Disorder

In this presentation, Alan K. Davis, Ph.D., shares groundbreaking findings from a long-term follow-up study examining the sustained effects of psilocybin-assisted therapy for individuals with major depressive disorder and what these results mean for the future of psychedelic treatments in mental health care.

Ayahuasca: Bridging Molecular and Clinical Insights – A Multidisciplinary Panel

Dráulio Araújo, Ph.D., moderates a conversation with Fernanda Palhano-Fontes, Ph.D., Marcelo Falchi Parra Carvalho Silva, M.D., and Marcelo Leite, Ph.D., on the multifaceted world of ayahuasca through a unique convergence of molecular research, clinical practice, and traditional wisdom. The conversation offers insights into ayahuasca’s molecular mechanisms and its applications in healing trauma and supporting personal growth.

Developing Ibogaine for Opioid Use Disorder: Bridging Science, Public Benefit, and Sacred Roots

Susan Ousterman moderates a conversation with Jeremy Weate, Ph.D., Ryan Rich, and Peter Hendricks, Ph.D., on the journey of ibogaine from traditional medicine to modern addiction therapy. Together, they’ll explore clinical advancements, regulatory challenges, and how to ethically integrate indigenous knowledge and practices to address the opioid epidemic.

Improving Standardization and Reducing Bias in Psychedelic Drug Development Trials Using an AI-Enabled Platform

Jennifer Tippett, Psy.D., and Danielle Schlosser, Ph.D., discuss how artificial intelligence can transform psychedelic research by improving standardization, reducing bias, and enhancing data quality in clinical trials. Discover how this innovative approach is shaping the next generation of rigorous, ethical, and effective psychedelic drug development.

The Potential for Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy in Conflict-Affected Populations: Ukraine and the Balkans

Moderated by Tadeusz Hawrot and featuring Oksana Gryshchenko, Elise Wilson, Zina Besirevic, Ph.D., and Galyna Pidpruzhnykova, Ph.D., this panel explores how psychedelic-assisted therapies might offer pathways to healing for individuals and communities affected by war and conflict.



Exploring Differences in Therapeutic Outcomes Between Synthetic Psilocybin and Whole Psilocybe Mushrooms: A Qualitative Study

Join Pamela Kryskow, M.D., and Joseph La Torre, Ph.D., as they present their qualitative study exploring the participants’ lived experiences and perceptions, offering a deeper understanding of how these distinct forms of psilocybin influence healing, integration, and personal transformation.

The Unique Challenges and Potential for Studying Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy for Palestinians and Jews in Israel

Moderated by Keren Tzarfaty, Ph.D., MFT, and featuring Adar Avnon, Sidi Ronen, Ph.D., and Clinical Psychologist Wasim Biroumi, this session dives into the promise and complexities of researching psychedelic-assisted therapy in the unique socio-political landscape of Israel. The panel will discuss how shared trauma and cultural dynamics shape therapeutic approaches and the role psychedelics may play in fostering healing, understanding, and resilience across communities.



Transdiagnostic Outcomes from Yale's Real-World Psilocybin Trial: Connecticut-Funded Pioneering Psychedelic Therapy Program and Insights from Other State Initiatives

Jesse MacLachlan and Gabrielle Agin-Liebes, Ph.D., share findings from Yale’s groundbreaking psilocybin trial, the first state-funded psychedelic therapy program in the U.S. This session will examine the transdiagnostic benefits observed in real-world settings and highlight key insights from Connecticut’s initiative alongside other state-led programs shaping the future of psychedelic-assisted care.



Of Critical Periods and Cephalopods: A Conversation with Neuroscientist Dr. Gül Dölen

Join Gül Dölen, M.D., Ph.D., and Amy Emerson for a fascinating conversation that spans critical periods in brain development and the remarkable learning abilities of cephalopods. This session will illuminate the connections between these insights and the potential of psychedelics to re-open windows of plasticity in the adult brain.

Listening to Lead: How a Community-Informed Psilocybin Study is Guiding New Mexico’s Regulated Model

Crystal Romero, Janus Herrera, Dara Menashi, Ph.D., Larry Leeman, M.D., and Hanifa Nayo Washington (moderator) explore how New Mexico’s historic Senate Bill 219 is paving the way for the nation’s first state-regulated medical psilocybin program. This panel spotlights the community-informed pilot study by the Psychedelic Health Equity Initiative (PHEI), designed to center equity, accessibility, and culturally attuned care for underserved communities.

Expanding the Lens: Mechanisms, Models & Modes - Transdiagnostic Potential of Psychedelic Medicines

Join Charles Nichols, Ph.D., and Robin Carhart-Harris, Ph.D., as they unpack the unique mechanisms and models of action that position psychedelics as potential transdiagnostic treatments by addressing shared root causes across conditions.

Treating Care Providers and Long COVID with Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

Anthony Back, M.D., moderates a vital discussion with Lawrence Purpura, M.D., Ph.D., Benjamin Lewis, M.D., Kush Bhatt, M.D., and Saleena Subaiya, M.D., on the emerging promise of psychedelic-assisted therapy to help those suffering from long COVID and the burnout experienced by care providers. This session will share clinical updates, innovative approaches, and new possibilities for fostering healing for those on the front lines of care.

A Machine Learning Perspective on Psychedelics and Psychopathology

Arthur Juliani, Ph.D., shares how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing clinical trial design, protocol optimization, and predictive modeling for psychedelic studies.

From Rodents to Humans: Unlocking the Science of Psychedelic-Induced Neuroplasticity

Moderated by Lindsay Cameron, Ph.D., and featuring Manesh Girn, Ph.D., Max Vargas, Ph.D., and Neil Savalia, M.D./Ph.D(c), this session investigates the limitations of preclinical models in capturing the complexity of human psychedelic experiences and what these challenges mean for the future of psychedelic drug development.

Psilocybin Desynchronizes the Human Brain

Join Joshua Siegel, M.D., Ph.D., as he delves into cutting-edge research exploring how psilocybin disrupts established patterns of brain connectivity – unpacking how these transient states of neural desynchronization might illuminate new pathways for therapeutic breakthroughs, and revealing the brain’s remarkable flexibility and potential for healing.

