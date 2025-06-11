CEA Industries Posts Updated Investor Presentation

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, June 11, 2025 at 4:30pm ET

CEA Industries to Provide Business Update and Discuss Strategic Implications of Fat Panda Acquisition

Louisville, Colorado, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”), today announced that it has published an updated investor presentation, now available on the Investor Relations section of its website. Management will host a live conference call today, June 11, 2025, at 4:30pm ET to outline the Company’s new strategic priorities, including the recent acquisition of Fat Panda and the go-forward strategy to accelerate growth and enhance shareholder value.

To access the conference call, please use the following information:

Dial-in: 1-973-528-0008

Access Code: 891969

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2893/52597



CEA Industries management may utilize this presentation during upcoming meetings with analysts and investors. The posting of this presentation is being made pursuant to Regulation FD.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) is a growth-oriented company focused on building category-leading businesses in regulated consumer markets. With a focus on the high-growth, Canadian nicotine vape industry, one of the fastest-expanding segments of the global nicotine market, CEA Industries targets scalable operators with strong regulatory alignment, defensible market share, and high-margin business models. The Company provides capital, operational expertise, and strategic resources to accelerate retail expansion, strengthen e-commerce infrastructure, and drive long-term value creation in performance-driven sectors. For more information, visit www.ceaindustries.com.

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

info@ceaindustries.com

(720) 330-2829