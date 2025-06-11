Norton Children’s announces new pediatric care campus, second dedicated pediatric hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norton Children’s, a comprehensive pediatric health care system based in Louisville, plans to build a new pediatric care campus that will include a full-service hospital for children with complex medical needs, research facilities and expanded specialty services. The project marks a major expansion for the health care system and will feature the system’s second dedicated children’s hospital.

“We believe it will be a national destination for lifesaving care — with virtually no limit to how we can shape what children’s health care and family support will look like in the future,” said Russell F. Cox, president and CEO, Norton Healthcare and Norton Children’s. “Our vision is to build a village for pediatric care unlike anything Kentucky or the region has seen. This campus will bring together leading-edge technology; top pediatric specialists; and compassionate, family-centered care — all in one place.”

The new campus will be located on more than 150 acres near the intersection of interstates 64 and 265 in Jefferson County. It will complement care provided at Norton Children’s Hospital, Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital, Norton Children’s Medical Center, and other specialty and clinical locations throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

The site will be developed in phases, beginning with construction of the new full-service pediatric hospital. Future plans include behavioral and mental health care, expanded clinic space for pediatric specialists, and research facilities to support development of new treatments and cures for childhood conditions.

To ensure the campus reflects the community’s needs, Norton Children’s will host listening sessions across Kentucky and Southern Indiana over the next year. Sessions will begin in Louisville in July and expand to other cities.

Growing need for children’s specialty care

The United States ranks among the lowest developed countries for children’s health, according to UNICEF. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 20% of children ages 6 to 11 in the U.S. are obese, increasing their risk for future health problems. The deadliest conditions for children ages 5 to 9 — accidents, cancer and congenital disorders — often require specialized, ongoing care.

“Our doctors and scientists are going to take research and innovation to a new level,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “And we are going to build one of — if not the — largest pediatric health campuses in the country, creating 1,000 jobs for this hospital. That makes this the largest jobs announcement in Kentucky this year.”

“The community’s support has always been key to Norton Children’s growth and success,” Cox said. “That support will be more important than ever as we move ahead, and we look forward to our upcoming listening sessions.”

Average employee salary for the new hospital alone is expected to be around $60,000. A groundbreaking date will be announced once it is finalized. Additional information about the full campus plan will be shared following the community input phase.

Updates on the campus and listening sessions can be found at NortonChildrens.com/new-campus.

About Norton Children’s

Norton Children’s is a comprehensive pediatric health system that provides high-quality pediatric care across a spectrum of specialties and locations throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Comprising two hospitals, a medical center, regional outpatient centers, and primary and specialty care physician practices, Norton Children’s has an extensive network of highly trained pediatricians, pediatric specialists and support services providing care for children of all ages. As the need for pediatric care has grown in our region, so has the footprint of Norton Children’s, with over 600 pediatric providers across more than 170 locations. Our medical facilities currently serve more than 215,000 patients and see nearly 1 million patient visits each year.

Located in downtown Louisville, the 300-bed Norton Children’s Hospital is Kentucky and Southern Indiana’s only full-service, free-standing pediatric hospital, the only Level I Pediatric Trauma Center in Louisville and serves as the primary pediatric teaching facility for the University of Louisville School of Medicine. Norton Children’s Hospital provides a complete range of services for children, with more than 35 clinical specialties represented, including pediatric intensive care and one of the nation’s largest Level IV neonatal intensive care units.

Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital, a full-service community hospital located in the St. Matthews area of Louisville, is Kentucky’s only combined women’s and children’s hospital. The hospital’s services specifically for children include pediatric inpatient care, surgery, a 48-bed Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a sleep center, a rehabilitation center and pediatric emergency services, plus specialized care for pediatric gynecology, neurology and urology patients.

Norton Children’s Medical Center in northeastern Jefferson County is the only pediatric outpatient center of its type in Kentucky, with a 24-hour pediatric emergency department, full-service laboratory, diagnostic imaging services and a wide range of pediatric outpatient surgery services.

Novak Center for Children’s Health is located in downtown Louisville, a few blocks from Norton Children’s Hospital. The outpatient center provides access to primary care, more than 20 pediatric specialty practices, and is home to Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute, a part of Norton Children’s Endocrinology, serving as Kentucky’s largest and most comprehensive pediatric diabetes facility.

Norton Children’s Outpatient Centers in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Owensboro, Paducah and Shepherdsville, Kentucky, provide access to specialty and follow-up care closer to home for families throughout the region. In addition to offering care at Norton Children’s Outpatient Center locations, Norton Children’s Heart Institute also provides care at satellite offices in 11 additional locations across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

Norton Children’s relies on support from the community through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation. The foundation raises funds to support critical programs, purchase new equipment and technologies, fund clinical research, expand regional programs, and build or enhance facilities, and assists in making Norton Children’s services available to all families regardless of their ability to pay.

More information is available at NortonChildrens.com.