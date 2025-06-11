New High Accuracy Current Sense Amps Compatible with Both Negative and High Voltages

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto Japan, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced they have developed a new lineup of high accuracy current sense amps – the BD1423xFVJ-C and the BD1422xG-C. Both series are qualified under the AEC-Q100 automotive reliability standard. The BD1423xFVJ-C series, offered in the TSSOP-B8J package, supports input voltages up to +80V, making it ideal for high-voltage environments such as 48V DC-DC converters, redundant power supplies, auxiliary batteries, and electric compressors. The lineup includes three models with different gain settings: BD14230FVJ-C, BD14231FVJ-C and BD14232FVJ-C.

For lower voltage applications, the BD1422xG-C, available in the compact SSOP6 package, supports input voltages up to +40V. This makes them suitable for space-constrained automotive systems such as current monitoring and overcurrent protection in 5V/12V power supply networks used in body and drivetrain domains. Like its high-voltage counterpart, this series also includes three gain options: BD14220G-C, BD14221G-C and BD14222G-C.

In recent years, the automotive market has seen a growing adoption of 48V systems alongside conventional 5V/12V power supplies, fueled by the rising popularity of electric vehicles. Furthermore, as vehicle functionality becomes more advanced, the need for precise monitoring and control across a wide range of applications continues to increase, placing a greater importance on high-accuracy current sensing.

Current sense amps indirectly measure the current flowing through a circuit by amplifying the small voltage drop across a shunt resistor. The resulting signal is then sent to an ADC or comparator for system control and monitoring. ROHM’s automotive-grade current sense amps meet market demands by leveraging proven analog expertise. This enables high-accuracy current sensing with compatibility for both negative and high voltage environments, contributing to improved safety and reliability in automotive applications, particularly electric vehicles.

The newly released products improve space efficiency by integrating key current sensing circuitry, typically consisting of an operational amplifier and discrete components, into a single package. As a result, current detection is possible by simply connecting a shunt resistor. The devices also feature a two-stage amplifier configuration, comprised of a chopper amplifier at the input and an auto-zero amplifier at the output. Internal resistor matching for gain setting ensures stable, accurate current sensing (±1%) while minimizing the effects of temperature variations.

Furthermore, current detection accuracy is maintained even when an external RC filter circuit added for noise suppression, significantly reducing design complexity and development time. Additional features include -14V negative voltage tolerance that supports back electromotive force, reverse connection, and negative voltage input.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to deliver optimal solutions that contribute to higher precision and enhanced reliability in automotive equipment.

Product Lineup

BD14230FVJ-C

BD14231FVJ-C

BD14232FVJ-C

BD14220-G-C

BD14221-G-C

BD14222-G-C

ROHM also offers the BD1421x-LA of current sense amps designed for industrial equipment applications.

Application Examples

• BD1423xFVJ-C (for 48V systems): Redundant power supplies, auxiliary batteries, DC-DC converters, and electric compressors, and the like

• BD1422xG-C (for 5V/12V systems): Body DCUs (Domain Control Units) / ECUs (Electronic Control Units), etc.

Online Sales Information

Availability: May 2025 (OEM quantities)

Pricing: $3.00/unit (samples, excluding tax)

Online Distributors: DigiKey™ and Mouser™

The products (along with evaluation boards) will be offered at other online distributors as they become available.

(Sales Launch Date: February 2025)

Note: DigiKey™, Mouser™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Attachments