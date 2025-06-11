Carmelo Marrelli Files Early Warning Report with Respect to BE Resources

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrelli Capital Limited, a company that Carmelo Marrelli (the “Acquiror”), the CEO of BE Resources Inc. (the “Company”), exercises control and direction over, announces today that it has filed an early warning report in respect of its holdings in the Company. On June 11, 2025, the Acquiror acquired 769,230 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) by way of private agreement (the “Acquisition”) with a third-party vendor.

Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owned and exercised control and direction over, through Marrelli Capital Limited, 6,839,946 Shares (or approximately 60.22% of the total issued and outstanding Shares on both a non-diluted and partially diluted basis). Following completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owns and exercises control and direction over, through Marrelli Capital Limited, 7,609,176 Shares (or approximately 66.99% of the total issued and outstanding Shares on both a non-diluted and partially diluted basis). As a result of the Acquisition the Acquiror’s ownership of the Company has increased by more than 2% since the filing of its last early warning report. The Shares were acquired for an aggregate purchase price of $1.00.

The Acquiror acquired the Shares investment purposes. In the future, the Acquiror may acquire additional securities of the Company including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, and/or other relevant factors, subject to applicable restrictions and contractual obligations.

A copy of the early warning report will be filed by the Acquiror under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com.

About BE Resources

BE Resources Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: BER.H) and is focused on repositioning its business to pursue opportunities that will optimize its operations and potential. BE Resources’ shares are currently listed on the NEX board under the symbol BER.H. The Company’s head office is located at 82 Richmond St. East, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.