BookingCentral.com releases a new booking platform for RV rental companies

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral.com, the leading provider of booking platforms has announced a new version of the popular booking system for RV rental companies.

BookingCentral’s booking platform includes customer text-messaging, rental agreements, customizable check-in and check-out, before and after pictures/video, fleet management and damage management in a single app.

BookingCentral makes it easy for RV rental companies to take bookings directly from their own website and manage their RV fleet.

About BookingCentral.com