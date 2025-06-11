Accomplished Biotech Executive Frederick Beddingfield III, M.D., Ph.D. Joins Neurodon’s Board of Directors

CROWN POINT, Ind., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurodon Corp., a leader in the development of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress-targeted therapeutics for diabetes and neurodegeneration, welcomes Frederick Beddingfield, III, M.D., Ph.D., a 22-year veteran of the biopharma industry, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Beddingfield is currently CEO and Board Director of Rubedo Life Sciences and has led the development and approvals of global leading brands in medical dermatology, aesthetics, neurology, metabolic, obesity, and other therapeutic areas. Previously, he was an Executive Partner at Apollo Health Ventures and CEO of Kira Pharmaceuticals. In 2016 he founded Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., served as President, CEO, and member of the Board, and took the company public 18 months after founding. He also served as Chief Medical Officer of Kythera Biopharmaceuticals which was acquired by Allergan for $2.1B. Dr. Beddingfield worked at Allergan for 10 years in various roles, including Therapeutic Area Head of Dermatology and Chief Medical Officer of Allergan Medical. He completed his M.D. with honors at UNC Chapel Hill, residency and fellowship training at UCLA, and a Ph.D. in Policy Analysis Research at RAND.

Dr. Beddingfield is expected to contribute to Neurodon’s Board in several key areas as the company transitions its pipeline to clinical development. His extensive experience developing successful products and leading companies are well-suited to facilitate the company’s growth.

Dr. Beddingfield stated, “Neurodon is one of the most exciting biotech companies I have seen, and their ER-stress small molecule pipeline has great potential in metabolic diseases, sarcopenia, and neurodegeneration. I look forward to working closely with them to move the company forward and progress the pipeline.”

“Frederick’s extensive experience in biotech leadership, fundraising, and commercialization will prove to be an invaluable resource as we progress our small molecules towards clinical trials. We are very excited to work with him and welcome his contributions to the Board at this critical period of our company’s growth,” commented Russell Dahl, Ph.D., Neurodon’s President and CEO.

About Neurodon

Neurodon is a preclinical company developing a first-in-class diabetes drug, NRDN-101, which is a disease-modifying, oral small molecule that is an allosteric activator of sarco/endoplasmic reticulum Ca2+-ATPase (SERCA). SERCA dysfunction is a validated pathological driver of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and NRDN-101 reverses diabetes pathology with no observed adverse effects. Neurodon is also developing their proprietary compounds for neurodegenerative and rare diseases. For more information, visit www.neurodon.net.

Contact

info@neurodon.net