EHP Inc. Launches National Affiliate Expansion Initiative to Accelerate Employer Healthcare Innovation Under Mardy Gould’s Leadership

Jacksonville, FL, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHP Inc., a leading provider of compliant, tax-efficient employee benefit programs, announced the launch of its 2025 National Affiliate Expansion Initiative, a strategic move aimed at scaling its transformative employer-focused healthcare model across the U.S. The initiative is spearheaded by Co-Founder and Managing Partner Mardy Gould, reaffirming the company’s commitment to innovation, compliance, and growth through a robust partner ecosystem.

This newly launched initiative marks a pivotal step in EHP Inc.’s nationwide growth strategy, offering new opportunities for professionals and non-traditional partners to join the company’s thriving affiliate network. With over 10,000 affiliates already active, the expansion initiative will provide additional training, real-time tools, and access to EHP’s proprietary AI-powered compliance infrastructure, enabling partners to deliver the company’s tax-smart, employee-first benefits model with confidence and scale.

A Timely Expansion Driven by Founder-Led Vision

The launch of the Affiliate Expansion Initiative comes amid increasing demand from mid-sized and large employers seeking effective ways to lower healthcare costs and improve employee engagement without overhauling their existing insurance. EHP Inc.’s structure, based on IRS Sections 125, 105, and 213(d), allows employers to reduce their FICA tax burden by $650 to $750 per employee annually while enhancing preventive healthcare access.

“This expansion initiative reflects our belief that smart growth starts with strong partners,” said Mardy Gould. “We built EHP Inc. on the principles of compliance, transparency, and impact — and we’re inviting professionals across the country to be part of a proven model that actually helps employers solve real problems.”

The Employer’s Choice for Modern, Tax-Advantaged Healthcare

EHP Inc. stands out by offering a fully IRS-compliant model that integrates seamlessly with existing payroll systems and insurance plans. The program requires no out-of-pocket costs from employers and offers employees a suite of wellness services, including virtual primary care, care navigation, and personalized advocacy, services that are delivered in addition to any current benefits.

Legal and ERISA-reviewed, the EHP structure helps employers retain talent, improve health outcomes, and achieve cost-efficiency without introducing unnecessary complexity.

What Makes the 2025 Expansion Initiative Newsworthy

The launch of this initiative represents a major milestone for EHP Inc. It includes:

A calendar of in-person and virtual affiliate training sessions scheduled across major U.S. cities beginning July 2025. Enhanced Partner Tools: Access to a newly updated Affiliate Portal, with AI-powered proposal generation, real-time commission tracking, and automated compliance updates.

Access to a newly updated Affiliate Portal, with AI-powered proposal generation, real-time commission tracking, and automated compliance updates. Tiered Compensation Model: A refined affiliate earnings structure designed to accelerate success for both new and experienced partners.

A refined affiliate earnings structure designed to accelerate success for both new and experienced partners. Turnkey Onboarding: Streamlined onboarding powered by smart automation, ensuring that affiliates can activate quickly and compliantly.

These enhancements are expected to double the company’s affiliate footprint by year’s end and strengthen its position as The Employer’s Choice in employer-driven healthcare benefits.

AI-Driven Compliance and National Infrastructure

Central to the success of EHP Inc.’s model is its proprietary compliance automation platform, which governs everything from onboarding and documentation to payroll analysis and partner communications. The platform uses AI to maintain IRS and ERISA compliance while minimizing administrative burden for both employers and affiliates.

“Our infrastructure isn’t just scalable; it’s protective,” said Gould. “Every piece of our system is designed to safeguard our clients, our partners, and our mission.”

Leadership Continuity Fuels Nationwide Momentum

Unlike many rapidly growing companies, EHP Inc. remains founder-led, with its original leadership team still driving strategic direction. Mardy Gould continues to play an active role in expanding partnerships, shaping program design, and advocating for smarter employer benefits at industry forums nationwide.

“We’ve never lost sight of why we started EHP,” Gould added. “Our mission was, and still is, to give employers better choices through compliant, tax-savvy solutions. This affiliate expansion is a natural extension of that promise.”

About EHP Inc.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, EHP Inc. is a national employer solutions provider offering tax-advantaged, IRS-compliant benefit programs under IRS Sections 125, 105, and 213(d). The company helps businesses lower payroll tax liability and redirect those savings toward meaningful, preventive care for employees. With a strong legal foundation, AI-driven compliance, and a growing network of affiliates, EHP Inc. is redefining how companies manage cost, care, and compliance.

To learn more about the 2025 National Affiliate Expansion Initiative or to become an affiliate, visit www.getehp.com.

