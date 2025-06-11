ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Civitas Resources, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CIVI

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) between February 27, 2024 and February 24, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important July 1, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Civitas Resources securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Civitas Resources class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=36337 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 1, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (1) Civitas was highly likely to significantly reduce its oil production in 2025 as a result of, among other things, declines following the production peak at the DJ Basin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and low TIL count at the end of 2024; (2) increasing its oil production would require Civitas to acquire additional acreage and development locations, thereby incurring significant debt and causing Civitas to sell corporate assets to offset its acquisition costs; (3) Civitas’ financial condition would require it to implement disruptive cost-reduction measures including a significant workforce reduction; (4) accordingly, Civitas' business and/or financial prospects, as well as its operational capabilities, were overstated; and (5) as a result, Civitas’ public statements were false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

