CODI INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Notifies Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC Investors of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of the July 8, 2025, deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC (“Compass” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CODI) securities during the period from May 1, 2024, through May 7, 2025 (“the Class Period”).

On May 7, 2025, after the market closed, Compass issued an 8-K and attached press release titled “Compass Diversified Discloses Non-Reliance on Financial Statements for Fiscal 2024 Amid an Ongoing Internal Investigation into its subsidiary, Lugano Holdings, Inc.” In this release, Compass announced that it “has preliminarily identified irregularities in Lugano’s non-CODI financing, accounting, and inventory practices. After discussing with senior leadership and investigators, the Audit Committee of CODI’s Board has concluded that the previously issued financial statements for 2024 require restatement and should no longer be relied upon.” The release also announced that Compass intended to delay the filing of its first quarter 2025 Form 10-Q. On this news, the price of Compass shares declined by $10.70 per share, or approximately 62%, from $17.25 per share on May 7, 2025, to close at $6.55 on May 8, 2025.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s subsidiary, Lugano Holdings, Inc., maintained unrecorded financing arrangements and irregularities in its sales, cost of sales, inventory, and accounts receivable; (2) the irregularities and undisclosed details in Lugano Holdings, Inc.’s financial statements rendered the financial statements of the Company as a whole unreliable, and would require restatement; and (3) the Company failed to maintain adequate internal controls related to its financial statements.

