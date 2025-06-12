EMCD Unveils Spotlight Grant Worth $25,000 in Listing & Marketing for Promising Web3 Projects

Victoria, Seychelles , June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto-fintech platform EMCD is proud to launch Spotlight Grant, a new initiative aimed at accelerating high-potential Web3 projects. The grand prize includes a free EMCD listing and a $25,000 marketing package, while two runners-up will receive a 50% discount on the Spotlight program.





The program targets Web3 ventures with a live token, looking for possibilities of expansion. Eligible projects span DeFi, GameFi, Layer 2, and payment infrastructures, seeking growth across international markets.

“We are building an ecosystem where projects don’t just launch — they go global. Spotlight Grant isn’t about one-off hype; it’s structured support: from listing to community engagement,” says Michael Jerlis, CEO of EMCD. “We’re looking for long-term builders, not short-term buzz.”

Participating teams will submit a simple online application, and post a tweet using the hashtag #EMCDSpotlightGrant.

All submissions will be reviewed, with ten shortlisted based on alignment with EMCD’s infrastructure, community size, and market cap. The final winner will be selected by an EMCD committee. The winner and two finalists will be announced live during AMA, followed by coordinated announcements across all of EMCD’s channels.

Spotlight Grant is part of EMCD’s broader mission to build a developer- and founder-friendly ecosystem in Web3, where access to resources, infrastructure, and visibility is no longer limited to the top 1% of projects. The program reflects EMCD’s belief that promising ideas deserve more than short-term hype — they need long-term partners, trusted platforms, and communities that are ready to grow with them.

About EMCD:

EMCD is a comprehensive crypto fintech ecosystem, combining top‑7 global mining pool status, P2P exchange, multi-currency wallet, and the Coinhold savings service with up to 14% annual yield In 2024, EMCD mined over 51,709 coins, onboarded 100,000+ new users across P2P and wallet services, and surpassed 300,000 active users globally.

EMCD — the platform where everything is easy, from mining to trading to scaling.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



