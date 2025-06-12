Wall Street Veteran Launches Titan Capital to Bring Institutional Wealth Strategies to Entrepreneurs

Bethesda, MD, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Capital Strategies, a boutique financial advisory firm founded by former Wall Street portfolio strategist Nareena Khan, officially announces its mission to bring elite financial planning tools to high-performing business owners.

After managing over $10 billion in institutional portfolios, Khan is shifting her focus to an under-served demographic: high-net-worth entrepreneurs scaling ambitious ventures in real estate, healthcare, and technology.





In an environment where traditional financial systems often overlook the complexity and pace of founder-led businesses, Titan Capital Strategies aims to fill the gap. The firm delivers customized strategic capital planning services with a clear goal: to help entrepreneurs protect, scale, and sustain the businesses they’ve risked everything to build without compromising their personal financial safety.

Nareena positions herself as a strategic partner, not a product pusher, for founders building something bigger than themselves.

From Wall Street to Founder-Focused Solutions

Nareena Khan’s pivot to entrepreneurship was sparked by a powerful realization: the same tools she used to manage multi-billion-dollar portfolios on Wall Street could—and should—be accessible to the entrepreneurs driving the real economy from the ground up.

As a seasoned wealth strategist, Nareena brings an institutional-level lens to business owner financial planning, cutting through the noise to offer clarity in a landscape often clouded by complexity.

“Too many founders operate without a true capital strategy,” says Khan. “They’re navigating risk blind—under-leveraged, overexposed, and often unsupported. We help them design smarter financial structures that evolve with their business and protect what they’ve built.”

That mindset led Nareena to launch Titan Capital Strategies, a firm built not around institutions, but around individuals such as entrepreneurs, founders, and value creators. It was a bold step away from the high-stakes world of capital markets and elite portfolios—and into something far more personal.

“I wanted more than spreadsheets and returns,” she reflects. “I wanted to know the people behind the numbers—the builders, the visionaries, the ones taking all the risk but getting none of the tailored support.”

Then the pandemic hit—and deepened her clarity.

“Watching people say goodbye to loved ones over video, seeing lives cut short with no closure... it made me ask: What am I doing with my time? What legacy do I want to leave behind?”

That moment redefined her path—not away from finance, but toward a more human-centered approach. Today, Nareena helps business owners unlock liquidity, minimize tax drag, and preserve generational wealth—using elite strategies once reserved for institutions, now tailored for the founders shaping our future.

A Framework Built for Visionaries

Titan Capital Strategies applies a proprietary four-step model that guides founders from idea to execution. The process begins with clarifying the entrepreneur’s long-term vision, then mapping out exposure and risk. From there, the firm crafts tailored financial and succession planning solutions, integrating efforts with clients’ existing legal, tax, and accounting teams.

Khan’s strategic plans often include alternative funding pathways such as premium financing, asset-backed lending, advanced insurance structures, and IUL for entrepreneurs. These strategies deliver tax-efficient growth while limiting reliance on personal guarantees or traditional loans.

Addressing a Market Gap

The need is urgent. According to PwC, 70% of business owners lack a formal risk mitigation or succession planning strategy. CNBC reports that over 60% of high-income entrepreneurs do not have access to advanced tax-free strategies. Titan Capital Strategies is responding with solutions that match the complexity of modern entrepreneurial ventures.

By focusing on execution, not product sales, Khan positions herself not as a financial salesperson but as a strategic partner aligned with her clients' broader ambitions.

Reaching Underserved Founders with Smarter Capital

Titan Capital Strategies serves founders who are rapidly scaling and need a capital strategy to match their momentum. Whether transitioning from seven to eight figures in revenue or preparing for an exit, clients work with Khan and her team to access capital in ways that preserve control and accelerate growth.

Nareena’s experience managing institutional assets has uniquely prepared her to help clients unlock funding without exposing personal wealth. In recent cases, she has helped entrepreneurs restructure their financial positions to access multimillion-dollar capital while reducing tax liabilities and personal risk.

New Chapter, Same Strategic Excellence

The founding of Titan Capital Strategies marks a significant transition for Khan from portfolio manager to entrepreneurial ally. It’s also a shift that signals an evolving financial services landscape, one that demands agility, innovation, and transparency. The firm's approach is especially timely in a post-2020 economy where founders are seeking financial strategies as dynamic as their ventures.

Titan Capital Strategies does not offer one-size-fits-all products. Instead, each engagement is rooted in deep collaboration and long-term alignment. This methodology has already attracted interest from growth-stage companies and seasoned entrepreneurs looking for a financial advisor who understands the urgency, complexity, and stakes of founder-led growth.

About Titan Capital Strategies

Titan Capital Strategies is a strategic financial advisory firm based in Bethesda, Maryland, serving high-net-worth entrepreneurs across the U.S. The firm specializes in strategic capital planning, premium financing, alternative funding, and risk mitigation for business owners in high-growth sectors. Founded by former Wall Street strategist Nareena Khan, Titan Capital Strategies is committed to helping visionary entrepreneurs achieve tax-efficient growth and long-term wealth protection through fully customized planning frameworks.

For more information or to explore a private strategy session, visit www.titancapitalstrategies.com.