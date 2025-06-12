Mustang Energy Commences an Airborne Survey at Spur Project South of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Energy Corp. (CSE: MEC, OTC:MECPF, FRA:92T) (the “Company” or “Mustang”) is pleased to announce that it has initiated an Aerial Electromagnetic Survey (Xcite™ TDEM) with Radiometrics over the Spur Project (the “Project”) located south of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Project is located in a favorable region prospective for uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), and base metal mineralization.

The Xcite™ TDEM survey with Radiometrics will be flown by Axiom Exploration Group. The airborne survey will encompass the portion of the claim package covering approximately 10,000 hectares which has not been covered by modern day electromagnetic (EM) survey techniques. The airborne survey aims to precisely locate EM and radiometric anomalies, and aid in geological interpretations on the property advancing exploration targeting.

About Xcite™ TDEM

Xcite™ is a new generation of helicopter-borne time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) systems developed by New Resolution Geophysics (NRG™). Axiom is an exclusive provider of this service in North America. This state-of-the-art technology provides an efficient alternative to prior TDEM technologies for mineral exploration. The system utilizes a patented inflatable transmitter loop with a diameter of approximately 20 meters, suspended about 30 meters below the helicopter. The Xcite™ system offers improved signal clarity, enabling the detection of subtle subsurface features. It features a programmable waveform with a fast turn-off time, allowing for flexibility in data acquisition and improved resolution of both shallow and deep targets.





Figure 1: Mustang Energy Corp. Spur Project Location Map1

About the Spur Project

The Project comprises ten claims covering 23,680 hectares. It is located just south of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, a region globally renowned for its high-grade uranium deposits. The property is approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Cameco’s Key Lake Mill Operation and 20 kilometers southwest of Skyharbour Resources/Terra Clean Energy’s Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit (Figure 1). The Project’s geological setting combines Proterozoic basement rocks of the Wollaston Group and uraniferous pegmatites1, presenting potential for uranium, thorium and rare earth element (REE) exploration. The Project offers lower cost exploration due to the absence of Athabasca Sandstone cover. Adjacent properties host high-grade surface grab samples including the Pipe Lake Showing with up to 8.0% U₃O₈ (sample # R69-10)2 within a hornblende-rich pegmatite 2.5 km northeast of the Project boundary.2 The Red October Showing, east of the Project boundary, shows grab sample assays of up to 1.93% U (sample # JBELR063)3 within syenite, and an outcrop chip sample through semipelitic gneiss showing 1.34% U (sample # AGELR008)3 over 1 meter.

Adjacent Property Disclaimer:

This news release includes references with respect to uranium occurrences which are located near the Project, including the Pipe Lake Showing and Red October Showing. Mustang considers this information to be relevant to exploration; however, these results have not been physically verified by Mustang’s Qualified Person. The Company advises that, notwithstanding their proximity of location, discoveries of minerals on nearby properties and any promising results thereof are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization of, or located on the Project, or the Company’s ability to commercially exploit the Project, or to locate any commercially exploitable deposits therefrom. The Company cautions investors on relying on this information as the Company has not confirmed the accuracy or reliability of the information.

Qualifying Statement

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Lynde Guillaume, P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Mustang, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Ms. Guillaume is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Mustang Energy Corp.:

Mustang is a resource exploration company focused on acquiring and developing high-potential uranium and critical mineral assets. The Company is actively exploring its properties in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada and holds 92,211 hectares in around the Athabasca Basin. Mustang’s Ford Lake project covers 7,743 hectares in the prolific eastern Athabasca Basin, while its Cigar Lake East and Roughrider South projects span 3,442 hectares, and the south-east region with the Spur Project (23,680 hectares). Mustang has also established a footprint in the Cluff Lake region of the Athabasca Basin with the Yellowstone Project (21,820 hectares) and further expanded its presence in the south-central region of the Athabasca Basin with the Dutton Project (7,633 hectares). For further information, please contact:

