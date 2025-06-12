Global Fatty Liver Day 2025: Elevating Liver Health in the Metabolic Health Conversation

Washington, D.C., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the second Thursday in June, Global Fatty Liver Day (formerly International NASH Day) spotlights one of the most widespread yet under-addressed health threats of our time: fatty liver disease, increasingly referred to as steatotic liver disease (SLD) in clinical settings. Hosted annually by Global Liver Institute (GLI), this public awareness campaign raises awareness of this silent epidemic and its deep roots in global metabolic health challenges.

Fatty liver disease, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and metabolic dysfunction-associated alcohol-related liver disease (MetALD), impacts millions globally—yet most remain undiagnosed and untreated. Once considered rare, fatty liver disease has surged in parallel with rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic conditions.



An estimated 30.2% of the global population now lives with MASLD, with rates soaring to 57.5% among adults with obesity. In the United States alone, more than 122 million adults are projected to be affected by 2050.

Larry R. Holden, President and CEO of Global Liver Institute, states, “The liver is no longer the silent organ. Fatty liver disease is now one of the clearest and most urgent signs of global metabolic dysfunction. On Global Fatty Liver Day, we call on healthcare leaders, policymakers, and the public to recognize the liver’s central role in preventing not just liver disease—but cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Liver health must rise to the top of public health agendas globally.”

Fatty liver disease develops when excess fat accumulates in the liver, often without symptoms in its early stages. Left unaddressed, it can progress to inflammation, fibrosis, cirrhosis, liver cancer, and even death. In fact, MASH is now one of the leading causes of liver transplantation in the U.S.

But fatty liver disease doesn’t occur in isolation:

Up to 75% of people with type 2 diabetes also have MASLD

Over 70% of people with MASLD also live with obesity

Between 20% and 80% of individuals with high cholesterol or triglycerides are also affected by fatty liver disease

“Fatty liver disease is not just about the liver—it’s about the entire metabolic ecosystem,” said Sharon Jaycox, PhD, Fatty Liver Disease Program Director at GLI. “If we fail to address it, we miss a major opportunity to detect and treat metabolic dysfunction early. We must educate patients and providers alike, embed liver screening in diabetes and obesity care, and drive equitable access to diagnostics and care.”

GLI urges coordinated action across health systems, communities, and governments to:

Incorporate liver screening into routine care for those with obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic risks

Educate the public and clinicians about MASLD, MASH, and MetALD as part of integrated metabolic care

Expand access to affordable, noninvasive diagnostic tools

Support policies and funding that reflect the scale and urgency of the fatty liver disease crisis

As GLI continues to lead this global awareness effort, we invite stakeholders to join us in bringing liver health into every metabolic health conversation.

Visit www.globalfattyliverday.com to learn more, access resources, and take action on Global Fatty Liver Day.

