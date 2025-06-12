SNIPR BIOME Announces First Patient Dosed in its Phase 1b Clinical Trial of SNIPR001 in Patients with Hematological Cancer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNIPR Biome ApS (“SNIPR”), the company pioneering the development of precision medicines using CRISPR technology for microbial gene therapy, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1b study of SNIPR001 in patients with hematological cancer who are undergoing hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (HSCT).

The Phase 1b trial (NCT06938867) is being conducted at eight centers in the US and is co-funded by CARB-X, a global non-profit partnership dedicated to supporting early-stage antibacterial research and development to address the rising threat of drug-resistant bacteria. The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study investigating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of orally administrated SNIPR001 in 24 patients with hematological cancer. SNIPR001 is the first CRISPR-armed phage therapeutic that specifically targets E. coli in the gut, for the prevention of E. coli bloodstream infections in hematological cancer patients who are undergoing hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (HSCT) and are colonized with Fluoroquinolone Resistant (FQR) E. coli. Despite the significant advances in hematologic cancer therapy over the past decade, infectious complications, and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) continue to pose significant threats to patients and clinical outcomes. Currently, there are no approved therapies for the prevention of bloodstream infections (BSIs) in hematological cancer patients. SNIPR Biome is developing SNIPR001 to address this urgent unmet need to combat infections in hematological cancer patients.

Dr Christian Grøndahl, Co-founder and CEO of SNIPR Biome, commented: “We are pleased to announce the dosing of the first patient in our Phase 1b study of SNIPR001 in patients with hematological cancer, representing another pivotal achievement that underscores the potential of our clinical program.” Christian continued: “This milestone builds upon the highly encouraging data from our CARB-X funded Phase 1a trial in healthy volunteers, where SNIPR001 demonstrated promising safety and target engagement.”

Erin Duffy PhD, Chief of Research & Development, CARB-X, said: “At CARB-X, we are excited to see SNIPR Biome reach this important clinical milestone. The dosing of the first patient in this Phase 1b trial marks a significant step in evaluating a novel approach to preventing bloodstream infections caused by drug-resistant E. coli in vulnerable cancer patients. SNIPR001 represents a scientifically innovative strategy that could contribute to addressing an urgent clinical challenge.”

Research reported in this press release is supported by CARB-X. CARB-X’s funding for this project is provided in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; under agreement number: 75A50122C00028, and by awards from Wellcome (WT224842) and Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its funders.

