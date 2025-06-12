Mandatory notice of shareholding

IDEX Biometrics ASA (“IDEX”) discloses the following on behalf of a shareholder.

Anders Storbråten, including associated company Pinchcliffe AS, holds 865,635,000 shares in IDEX. This is unchanged from the previous notice on 14 April 2025. Following the subsequent offering of 600,000,000 shares, the ownership now represents 19.53 % of the shares and voting rights in IDEX.

