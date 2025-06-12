In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control Market Research 2025: Biotechnology Boom Propels Clinical Laboratory Testing Growth, Especially in Genomics

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control Market: Strategy & Trends with Forecasts by Assay Type, by Place, by Product, by Manufacturer and by Country - Situation Analysis with Executive & Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control industry, demonstrating resilience and adaptability during the pandemic, is now poised for significant growth, presenting numerous lucrative opportunities amidst its recession-resistant nature. With technological advancements and the emergence of new market segments, the industry is experiencing unprecedented expansion.

This comprehensive report unveils both opportunities and potential challenges within the IVD sector. Clinical laboratory testing stands to gain substantially from the surge in biotechnology, particularly genomics, propelled by dynamic market trends enhancing growth and company valuations.

The report is a valuable resource for analysts and planners, providing extensive pages of data and insights on clinical laboratory trends and the pivotal role of IVDs. It forecasts the demand for innovative testing methods and technologies, aiding in strategic research investment decisions. Each country's market potential is meticulously detailed, with comprehensive breakouts available for 15 countries and 4 regions, offering a global perspective for decision-makers.

Armed with this report, stakeholders can approach investment decisions and market valuations with reinforced confidence, supported by up-to-date and robust data. Additionally, the report provides five-year market forecasts, enabling informed strategic planning aligned with anticipated industry trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is IVD Quality Control?

2.2 Defining the Opportunity

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Overview of a Dynamic Market

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry

3.3.1 The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie

3.3.2 Key Role for Economies of Scale

3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's are Still Here

3.3.4 Physician's and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China

3.4 National and Regional Diversity

4 Trends Driving a Changing Market

4.1 Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

4.1.1 Demographic Impacts on Consumption

4.1.2 Alternative Suppliers

4.1.3 Impact of POC

4.1.4 Impact of Accreditation

4.1.5 Genetic and Molecular Issues

4.2 Factors at Work to Shrink the Market

4.2.1 Where are Costs Going?

4.2.2 Management Practices

4.2.3 Cannabilization

4.2.4 Point of Care

4.3 Automation and Laboratory Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 IVD Quality Control Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 New FDA Quality Regulations Spark Questions

5.3 Waters MassTrak Steroid Serum (IVD) Sets

5.4 Cancer Test Harmonization Efforts Progress

5.5 Bio-Techne Expanding With Ella Immunoassay Instrument

5.6 ZeptoMetrix QC Products Receive IVDR Certification

5.7 Coverage Criteria for Cancer Genetic Tests Creates Alarm

5.8 IVDR Rollout Brings QC Hurdles for Clinical Labs

5.9 LGC Clinical Diagnostics Acquires QC Product Maker Kova International

5.10 FDA Probing Lab Test Quality in Cancer Care

5.11 Sensible Diagnostics to Launch 10-Minute POC PCR System

5.12 Streck Gets FDA Clearance for BioFire Sepsis Panel Control Material

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.2 Alpha-Tec Systems

6.3 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

6.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.5 BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

6.6 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.8 Bio-Techne

6.9 Danaher Corporation

6.10 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.11 Fortress Diagnostics

6.12 Grifols

6.13 Helena Laboratories

6.14 Hologic

6.15 LGC Standards

6.16 Maine Molecular Quality Controls

6.17 Microbiologics

6.18 Microbix Systems

6.19 Novacyt

6.20 QuidelOrtho

6.21 Randox Toxicology

6.22 Seegene

6.23 SERO

6.24 Siemens Healthineers

6.25 Streck

6.26 Sun Diagnostics

6.27 Sysmex

6.28 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.29 ZeptoMetrix

7 The Global Market for IVD Quality Control

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Assay Type - Overview

7.3 Global Market by Place - Overview

7.4 Global Market by Product - Overview

7.5 Global Market by Manufacturer- Overview

8 Global IVD Quality Control Markets - By Assay Type

8.1 Chemistry

8.2 Microbiology

8.3 Hematology

8.4 Anatomic Pathology

8.5 Molecular Diagnostics

8.6 Esoteric

9 Global IVD Quality Control Markets - By Place

9.1 Hospital

9.2 Outpatient Laboratory

9.3 Research Laboratory

9.4 Physicians Office Laboratory

10 Global IVD Quality Control Markets - By Product

10.1 Whole Blood

10.2 Plasma

10.3 Urine

10.4 Control Material Other

11 Global IVD Quality Control Markets - By Manufacturer

11.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer

11.2 Third Party Generic

11.3 Third Party Instrument Specific

11.4 Custom Other

12 Appendices

12.1 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu

12.2 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee

12.3 The Most Used IVD Assays

12.4 The Highest Grossing Assays

12.5 Laboratory Fees Schedule

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hq9z1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.