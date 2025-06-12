Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market Research 2025 with Executive and Consultant Guides

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market: By Application, Organism and Product with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of genomic testing is on the brink of remarkable evolution as innovative technologies and new consumer demands reshape the industry. Whole Genome Sequencing at birth could become standard practice, promising early detection of genetic disorders, while Direct to Consumer Testing is poised for exponential growth, empowering individuals with unprecedented insights into their genetic makeup.

Our latest market report delves into this rapidly evolving field, forecasting market trends and sizes over the next five years. We present an in-depth analysis across 14 countries and 5 regions, identifying where advanced sequencing technologies are taking root. This comprehensive growth forecast examines the potential leaders in sequencing technology, exploring which innovations may dominate the market in the near future.

The report addresses critical questions: What are the main impediments within the industry? What innovations hold the promise to overcome current limitations? We identify over 800 global locations equipped with high throughput sequencing devices, signaling a shift towards more accessible genomic testing capabilities.

As the industry expands, novel segments such as Tumor Cell Sequencing and Gene Expression Analysis present new opportunities and challenges. Our report thoroughly examines these areas, breaking down complex scientific and market data to provide a clearer picture of the current landscape and future potential. We offer insights into the strategic opportunities and pitfalls as stakeholders navigate this dynamic environment.

This press release serves as a gateway to understanding the transformative potential of genomic technologies. As these insights unfold, stakeholders from research to healthcare can leverage this data to make informed decisions about investing and participating in this burgeoning market.

Our commitment is to provide you with the tools and knowledge necessary to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly advancing field of genomic sequencing. This report is essential for anyone looking to grasp the prospects of genomic testing solutions, from established market entities to new entrants keen on emerging opportunities.

Explore the future of genomics with us, where groundbreaking advances promise not just market growth, but also significant contributions to personalized medicine and public health.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Market - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Definition In This Report

2.2 The Genomics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.6 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think

2.7 Global Listing Of High Throughput Sequencing Establishments Installed

3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

3.2 Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

3.3 Industry Structure

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Diagnostic Factors

4.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise

4.1.3 Changes in Agriculture

4.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age

4.1.5 Pathogen Challenges

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

4.2.2 Lower Costs

4.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

4.2.4 Wellness has a downside

4.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement

4.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

4.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity

4.3.2 Declining Cost Changes Industry Structure

4.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT NGS INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS

4.3.4 Illumina

4.3.5 ION

4.3.6 Pacific Biosystems

4.3.7 Roche 454

4.3.8 SOLiD

4.3.9 Oxford Nanopore

4.3.9.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?

4.3.9.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencing be used for?

4.3.9.3 Oxford Nanopore Products

4.3.10 Long Reads - Further Segmentation

4.3.11 Linked Reads

4.3.12 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR

4.3.13 New Sequencing Technologies

4.3.13.1 RNAP sequencing

4.3.13.2 In vitro virus high-throughput sequencing

4.3.13.3 Tunnelling currents DNA sequencing

4.3.13.4 Sequencing by hybridization

4.3.13.5 Sequencing with mass spectrometry

4.3.13.6 Microfluidic Sanger sequencing

4.3.13.7 Microscopy-based techniques

5 WGES Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.2 Epic, GeneDx to broaden WGS potential

5.3 Qiagen QiaSeq xHyb Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Panel

5.4 WGS Uncovers Genetic causes of cerebral palsy

5.5 Rapid WGS Use Recommended for Intensive Care

5.6 Quest and Ultima Genomics to Develop Tests

5.7 WHO Launches WGS Guide

5.8 Myriad Genetics to Study MRD Testing

5.9 Adela Developing Epigenetic Multi-Cancer Detection

5.10 Epic Sciences Expanding Infrastructure for Liquid Biopsy Test

5.11 Bionano Laboratories Announces New Prenatal Whole Genome Tests

5.12 Myriad Genetics Plans Product Launches

5.13 Genomics England, Aims to Sequence 100K Newborns

5.14 Juno Diagnostics NIPT With At-Home Sample Collection

5.15 Cardio Diagnostics Launches Genetic Cardio Risk Test

5.16 Universal Genetic Testing in Breast Cancer Further Supported

5.17 Aniling Gets CE-IVD Marks for Cancer Sequencing Tests

5.18 MyOme Lands Investment for WGS

5.19 GenomSys Gains CE Mark for New Genomic Analysis Software

5.20 WGS Finds Lung Cancers Fall Into Molecular Subtypes

5.21 Testing Distinguishes Benign Tumors From Precancerous Condition

5.22 Plan to Sequence All Newborns in UK

5.23 Clear Labs Raises $60M for Nanopore Sequencing

5.24 Variantyx Expands Into Prenatal, Cancer Testing

5.25 Whole-Genome Sequencing Aids Diagnosis in Stockholm

5.26 Variantyx Raises $20M

5.27 Nonacus WGS Service for SARS-CoV-2 Laboratories

5.28 Center to Report Risk Scores in Clinical WGS

5.29 Stanford Launches WGS for Cardiovascular Testing

5.30 Illumina and NY Healthcare Partner on Clinical WGS

5.31 Increased Adoption of WGS Needs Acceptance by Payors, Providers

5.32 Veritas Intercontinental Completes €5M Series B Financing Round

5.33 M2GEN and Discovery Life Sciences in Bioinformatics Agreement

5.34 Genomics England Adopts Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage

5.35 GenomiQa, Icon Group to Validate Genomic Analysis Platform CapeDx

5.36 NHS Wales Introduces WGS for Critically Ill Newborns

5.37 Illumina Achieves EAU for NGS-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

5.38 C2i Genomics to Launch Trials for MRD Detection Tech

5.39 Roche Acquires Sequencing Company Stratos Genomics

5.40 UK COVID-19 Sequencing Consortium Launches

5.41 Invitae Acquires Three Companies: YouScript, Genelex, Diploid

5.42 Experience From Centralized Genomic Medicine Lab

5.43 MGI to Enable $100 Human Genome

5.44 Nebula Genomics offers $299 WGS

5.45 Team to Study Campylobacter Omics

5.46 Veritas Genetics Restarts US Business

5.47 NEOGEN, Gencove partner to advance animal genomics

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 1928 Diagnostics

6.3 23andME Inc.

6.4 Abbott Laboratories

6.5 AccuraGen Inc.

6.6 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.7 Admera Health, LLC

6.8 Agilent/Dako

6.9 Akonni Biosystems

6.10 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

6.11 Ancestry.com LLC

6.12 Anchor Dx

6.13 ARUP Laboratories

6.14 BaseClear

6.15 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

6.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.18 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.19 Bioarray Genetics

6.20 Biocept, Inc.

6.21 Biodesix Inc.

6.22 BioFluidica

6.23 BioGenex

6.24 Biolidics Ltd

6.25 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.26 Bioneer Corporation

6.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.28 Bio-Techne

6.29 C2i Genomics

6.30 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.31 CellMax Life

6.32 Centogene

6.33 Circulogene

6.34 Clear Labs

6.35 Clinical Genomics

6.36 Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

6.37 CosmosID

6.38 Dante Labs

6.39 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.40 Day Zero Diagnostics.

6.41 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.42 Element Biosciences

6.43 Element Biosciences

6.44 Epic Sciences

6.45 Epigenomics AG

6.46 Eurofins Scientific

6.47 Excellerate Bioscience

6.48 Fabric Genomics

6.49 Freenome

6.50 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

6.51 Fulgent Genetics

6.52 GE Global Research

6.53 Gencove

6.54 Genedrive

6.55 GeneDx Holdings

6.56 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.57 Genetron Holdings

6.58 Genewiz

6.59 Genomics England

6.60 Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

6.61 GenomOncology

6.62 Genzyme Corporation

6.63 Grifols

6.64 Guardant Health

6.65 Guardiome

6.66 HeiScreen

6.67 Helix

6.68 Helix OpCo

6.69 Helomics

6.70 Hologic

6.71 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

6.72 Human Longevity, Inc.

6.73 iCellate

6.74 Illumina

6.75 Incell Dx

6.76 Inivata

6.77 Invitae Corporation

6.78 Invivoscribe

6.79 Karius

6.80 Lunglife AI Inc

6.81 Macrogen

6.82 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

6.83 MDx Health

6.84 Medgenome

6.85 Meridian Bioscience

6.86 Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

6.87 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

6.88 miR Scientific

6.89 MNG Labs

6.90 NantHealth, Inc.

6.91 Natera

6.92 Nebula Genomics

6.93 NeoGenomics

6.94 New England Biolabs, Inc.

6.95 Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

6.96 Omega Bioservices

6.97 Oncocyte

6.98 OncoDNA

6.99 OpGen

6.100 ORIG3N, Inc.

6.101 Origene Technologies

6.102 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.103 Pacific Biosciences

6.104 Panagene

6.105 Pathogenomix

6.106 PathoQuest S.A.

6.107 Personal Genome Diagnostics

6.108 Personalis

6.109 Precipio

6.110 PrecisionMed

6.111 Promega

6.112 Protagen Diagnostics

6.113 Qiagen

6.114 QuantuMDx

6.115 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

6.116 Revvity

6.117 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

6.118 Roswell Biotechnologies

6.119 Seegene

6.120 Sequencing.com

6.121 Siemens Healthineers

6.122 simfo GmbH

6.123 Singlera Genomics Inc.

6.124 Singular Genomics

6.125 SkylineDx

6.126 Standard BioTools

6.127 Sure Genomics, Inc.

6.128 Sysmex

6.129 Sysmex Inostics

6.130 Tempus Labs, Inc.

6.131 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.132 Ultima Genomics

6.133 Ultima Genomics

6.134 Variantyx

6.135 Volition

6.136 Vyant Bio

6.137 Zymo Research Corp

7 The Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

7.3 Global Market by Organism - Overview

7.4 Global Market by Product - Overview

8 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Application

8.1 Research

8.2 Clinical Human

8.3 Clinical Human Rapid

8.4 Clinical Tumor

8.5 Clinical Pathogen

8.6 Direct to Consumer

8.7 Agriculture/Other

9 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Organism

9.1 Human

9.2 Pathogen

9.3 Other Organism

10 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Product

10.1 Instruments

10.2 Reagents

10.3 Analysis

10.4 Software & Other

11 Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing

12 Appendices

12.1 United States Medicare System: Laboratory Fees Schedule

12.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

12.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

12.4 The Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2

