Single Cell Genomics Market Research 2025: Immuno-oncology, Research Range, Technology Maturity & Convergence, Declining Costs Bolster Growth

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Cell Genomics Markets: Forecasts by Analyte, Product, Workflow, User, Application and Country with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for SCG is experiencing a notable surge as it opens new doors in understanding the genomics of individual cells. This leap forward in biotechnology not only inspires fresh discoveries but also enhances our approach to personalized medicine and precision healthcare. Key stakeholders in the healthcare and biotechnology industries should take note of the opportunities SCG presents, from improving patient outcomes to developing innovative therapeutic strategies.

This report is designed to equip management teams with insights into the pivotal developments in SCG, including technological advancements and the accompanying strategic opportunities. As the SCG technology outpaces current market expectations, it's crucial for business leaders to stay informed about the potential opportunities and pitfalls that accompany this rapid evolution. The report sheds light on growth expectations, possible market size, and the interplay between genomics, immunology, and SCG, aiding readers in making informed strategic decisions.

Single Cell Genomics (SCG) is revolutionizing the scientific research and development landscape, offering transformative insights across healthcare and biotechnology sectors. This digital press release outlines the findings of a comprehensive new report exploring whether SCG could potentially replace traditional genomics. The implications of SCG are vast, with applications extending from identifying novel life forms to uncovering new diseases and pioneering cures. As the technology continues to evolve, its footprint in clinical applications is expanding, driving substantial market growth.

As SCG continues to transition from laboratory research to practical clinical applications, understanding its potential impact on the market becomes increasingly important. This press release invites stakeholders to delve into the report for a thorough analysis of the technological trajectory, market dynamics, and future prospects of SCG. By doing so, they can harness the technology's potential, ensure competitive edge, and contribute to the broader goal of advancing human health.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Single Cell Genomics?

2.2 SCG - Still Early Days

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think

3 Single Cell Genomics - Guide to Technology

3.1 Isolating Single Cells

3.1.1 FACS

3.1.2 LCM

3.1.3 Micromanipulators

3.1.4 Microfluidics

3.2 Amplification

3.2.1 WTA - Whole Transcriptome Amplification

3.2.2 WGA - Whole Genome Amplification

3.3 PCR

3.4 NGS

3.5 Microarray

3.6 Digital Spatial Profiling (DSP) Technology

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Academic Research Lab

4.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.5 Pathology Supplier

4.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.10 Audit Body

4.11 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Immuno-oncology

5.1.2 Research Range

5.1.3 Technology Maturity & Convergence

5.1.4 Declining Costs

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Competition

5.2.2 Instrument Integration

5.2.3 Technology Shift

5.2.4 Technology Limitations

5.3 Technology Development

5.3.1 Spatial Profiling

5.3.2 Integration

5.3.3 Big Data

5.3.4 Kits and Commodities

5.4 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

5.4.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

5.4.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

5.4.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

5.4.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

5.4.5 PCR Takes Command

5.4.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

5.4.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

5.4.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

5.4.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

5.4.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

6 Single Cell Genomics Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Scale Biosciences announces ScalePlex to simplify single cell genomics

6.3 10x Genomics Launches 5,000-Plex Gene Panel for Xenium

6.4 NIH researchers develop AI drug matching tool

6.5 Curio Bioscience to Transform Single-Cell Sequencing Data into Spatial Context .. 153

6.6 Factorial Biotechnologies Unveils Mosaic

6.7 Deepcell and NVIDIA collaborate to advance AI in single cell research

6.8 OWKIN Integrates 10x Genomics Spatial Omics and Single-Cell Technologies

6.9 Beckman Coulter and 10x Genomics partner

6.10 MGI and Xpress Genomics to Advance Single-cell RNA-Sequencing

6.11 Single-Cell Sequencing Reveals Traits in Cereal Crops

6.12 Single-cell Genomics meets Human Genetics

6.13 Singular Genomics Launches Kits for Single Cell Sequencing

6.14 Scale Biosciences Introduces Disruptive Single-Cell Profiling Solutions

6.15 Singleron showcases latest single cell sequencing technology

6.16 Oxford Nanopore to Make Single-cell Sequencing Accessible to Any Laboratory . 168

6.17 Single-Cell RNA-seq Method Enables Profiling Live Cells

6.18 Novogene Launches New Single-Cell Lab

6.19 New DNA Atlas Provides Clues for Heart Disease Risk

6.20 BioSkryb Genomics Launches ResolveOME

6.21 Parse Biosciences Expands Single-Cell Product Line

6.22 Massively Multiplexed Single-Cell In Situ Spatial Genomics Now in U.S. Market

6.23 Pfizer Centralizes Single Cell Data on Seven Bridges System

6.24 Consortium to Standardize Single-Cell Sequencing

6.25 Scienion, Cellenion Enter Licensing Deal

6.26 Immunai Acquires Swiss Bioinformatics Firm Nebion

6.27 Startup MiCareo Targets Rare Cell Isolation Market

6.28 Parse Biosciences Lowers Cost Barriers to Single-Cell Transcriptomics

6.29 Deepcell Advancing Tech for Single-Cell Genomics

6.30 10x Genomics Outlines 2021 Growth Plans

6.31 Single-Cell Genomics Firm Analytical Biosciences Inks Deal with BioMap

6.32 IsoPlexis Features Cheaper, More Flexible Single-Cell Proteomic Systems

6.33 DNTR-Seq Combines WGS, Transcriptomics in Single Cells

6.34 BitBiome Builds Single-Cell Bacterial Sequencing Business

6.35 S2 Genomics Signs Distribution Agreements for Asia-Pacific

6.36 Single-Cell COVID-19 Study Investigates Immune Hyperactivation

6.37 Levitas Bio to Launch Magnetic Levitation Cell Separation Platform

6.38 Single-Cell and Spatial Genomics

6.39 Single-Cell Genomics

6.40 Namocell, Takara Bio, HepaTx Partner on Single-Cell Genomics

6.41 Vizgen Launches With $14M Series A Financing

6.42 SeqWell Raises $9M in Series B Round

7 Profiles of Key Single Cell Genomics Companies

7.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

7.2 Admera Health, LLC

7.3 Agilent

7.4 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

7.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.6 Berkley Lights

7.7 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

7.8 BioGenex

7.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

7.10 BioSkryb Genomics

7.11 Bitbiome

7.12 Bruker

7.13 Cell Microsystems

7.14 Cellenion (BICO)

7.15 CellSorter

7.16 Cytek Biosciences

7.17 Cytena

7.18 Deepcell

7.19 Dolomite Bio (Unchained Labs)

7.20 Element Biosciences

7.21 Epic Sciences

7.22 Fluent Biosciences

7.23 Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)

7.24 Honeycomb Biotechnologies

7.25 Illumina

7.26 Incell Dx

7.27 Leica Biosystems

7.28 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

7.29 MGI

7.30 Miltenyi Biotec

7.31 Mission Bio

7.32 Myllia Biotechnology

7.33 Namocell

7.34 NanoCellect Biotechnology

7.35 Nanostring

7.36 New England Biolabs, Inc.

7.37 Novogene

7.38 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

7.39 Pacific Biosciences

7.40 Parse Biosciences

7.41 Partek

7.42 Qiagen

7.43 Revvity

7.44 Roche Diagnostics

7.45 S2 Genomics

7.46 Scale Biosciences

7.47 Singleron Biotechnologies

7.48 Singular Genomics

7.49 Singulomics

7.50 Sony Biotechnology

7.51 Standard BioTools

7.52 Stemcell Technologies

7.53 Takara Bio

7.54 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.55 Ultima Genomics

7.56 Vizgen

7.57 Watchmaker Genomics

8 Single Cell Genomics Global Market Size

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market Size by Analyte - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Product - Overview

8.4 Global Market by Workflow - Overview

8.5 Global Market by End User - Overview

8.6 Global Market by Application - Overview

9 Global Market by Analyte

9.1 DNA Market

9.2 RNA Market

9.3 Epigenetic Market

9.4 Proteomic Market

9.5 Multiomics Market

10 Single Cell Genomics Market by Product

10.1 Instrument Market

10.2 Reagent Market

10.3 Software & Other Market

11 Single Cell Genomics Market by Workflow

11.1 Cell Isolation Market

11.2 Sample Preparation Market

11.3 Genomic Analysis Market

12 Single Cell Genomics Market by End User

12.1 Research Market

12.2 BioPharma Market

12.3 Clinical Market

13 Global Market by Application

13.1 Oncology Market

13.2 Immunology Market

13.3 Microbiology Market

13.4 Cell Market

13.5 Stem Cell Market

13.6 Neurology Market

14 Appendices

14.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

14.2 Clinical Trials Started Historical

14.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmwrds

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.