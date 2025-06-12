Genetic Testing Market Research 2025: Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genetic Testing Markets. Global Market Analysis with Forecasts by Applications, Technologies, Products and Users with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The genetic testing industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with its potential proving boundless as it expands across various sectors. This growth is being propelled by advancements in our understanding of the genetic basis of health and disease, coupled with decreasing costs. These factors are causing a surge in demand and development within the genetic testing market, presenting both opportunities and challenges.

The industry's expansion is significantly influenced by the increasing realization that specific genetic profiles are crucial for the efficacy of novel therapies. Pharmacogenomics is establishing a foothold, underscoring the necessity for genetic testing to tailor drug therapies to individual genetic compositions. As this field grows, it fosters an increasing array of tests, boosting the volume of the traditional genetic testing market and its scope, while also introducing new complexities.

The report examines these trends, providing detailed analyses across 14 countries and five regions. It highlights predictive diagnostics, pharmacogenomic testing, and the burgeoning direct-to-consumer segment, offering insights into the technology underpinning the industry. By doing so, it demystifies the complexities, presenting clear information on industry dynamics, opportunities, and challenges.

With this comprehensive understanding, stakeholders can anticipate growth patterns and market forecasts over the next five years. The insights provided arm industry experts, investors, and decision-makers with the necessary knowledge to make informed investment decisions and valuations. In a rapidly evolving market, staying informed with the latest data is essential for maintaining a competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Genetic Testing - Strategic Situation Analysis & Company Rankings

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Genetic Testing Definition in This Report

2.2 The Genomics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.6 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.2 Genetic Tests - Types, Examples and Discussion

3.3 Industry Structure

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets

4.1.2 The Aging Effect

4.1.3 Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth

4.1.4 Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era

4.1.5 Fertility Practice Growth drives market

4.1.6 Direct to Consumer begins to break out

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

4.2.2 Lower Costs

4.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

4.2.4 Wellness has a downside

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Genetic Testing Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments

5.1.1 Importance of This Section

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Novitas Rescinds Coverage for Multiple Genetic Tests

5.3 PerkinElmer (now Revvity) Becomes Dx Life Science Firm

5.4 New POC Genotyping Tests Based on Electromagnetic Detection

5.5 GenoMe Dx Launching dPCR Cancer Test

5.6 mDetect To Trial Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy

5.7 Genomics England, Aims to Sequence 100K Newborns

5.8 Juno Diagnostics NIPT With At-Home Sample Collection

5.9 Cardio Diagnostics Launches Genetic Cario Risk Test

5.10 Universal Genetic Testing in Breast Cancer Further Supported

5.11 Aniling Gets CE-IVD Marks for Cancer Sequencing Tests

5.12 MyOme Lands Investment for WGS

5.13 Type 2 Diabetes GWAS Enables Risk Prediction

5.14 LetsGetChecked to Acquire Veritas Genetics

5.15 Guardant Health Plans New Comprehensive Assay

5.16 Tesis Labs Raises $20M

5.17 Sema4: Sema4 Elements

5.18 Clarified Precision Medicine Acquires Interpares Biomedicine

5.19 Genetic Technologies to Acquire DTC Genetic Test Provider EasyDNA

5.20 Illumina, Belgium Genetic Centers Partner on WGS-Based Dx

5.21 NIH, Genomics England Launch Sequencing Studies Using Nanopore Technology

5.22 Progenity Revenues Fall on COVID-19 Effect

5.23 Natera Launches Tumor Genomic Profiling Assay

5.24 23andMe To Go Public

5.25 Guardant Health to Offer Tumor Tissue Sequencing

5.26 Ancestry Quits Health Offering

5.27 DTC Firm MyDNA Merges With Gene by Gene

5.28 Aetna Coverage for NIPT to Include All Pregnancies

5.29 Agios Pharmaceuticals, PerkinElmer Partner on Hereditary Anemia Genetic Testing

5.30 Tumor, Germline Testing of Cancer Patients Can Give Discordant Results

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 23andME Inc.

6.3 Abbott Laboratories

6.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.5 Admera Health, LLC

6.6 Agilent/Dako

6.7 Akonni Biosystems

6.8 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

6.9 Ancestry.com LLC

6.10 Anchor Dx

6.11 Arc Bio

6.12 Arrayit Corporation

6.13 ARUP Laboratories

6.14 Aus Diagnostics

6.15 BaseClear

6.16 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.17 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

6.18 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.19 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.20 Bioarray Genetics

6.21 Biocept, Inc.

6.22 Biodesix Inc.

6.23 BioFluidica

6.24 BioGenex

6.25 Biolidics Ltd

6.26 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.27 Bioneer Corporation

6.28 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.29 Bio-Techne

6.30 C2i Genomics

6.31 CareDx

6.32 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.33 CellMax Life

6.34 Centogene

6.35 Cepheid (Danaher)

6.36 Circulogene

6.37 Clinical Genomics

6.38 Color Genomics

6.39 Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

6.40 CosmosID

6.41 Dante Labs.

6.42 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.43 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.44 Element Biosciences

6.45 Element Biosciences

6.46 Epic Sciences

6.47 Epigenomics AG.

6.48 Eurofins Scientific

6.49 Excellerate Bioscience

6.50 Fabric Genomics

6.51 Freenome

6.52 Fujirebio

6.53 Fulgent Genetics

6.54 Gene by Gene, Ltd.

6.55 Genedrive

6.56 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.57 Genetron Holdings

6.58 Genomics England

6.59 Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

6.60 GenomOncology

6.61 Genzyme Corporation

6.62 Grifols

6.63 Guardant Health

6.64 Guardiome

6.65 HeiScreen

6.66 Helix

6.67 Helix OpCo

6.68 Helomics

6.69 Hologic

6.70 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

6.71 Human Longevity, Inc.

6.72 iCellate

6.73 Illumina

6.74 Incell Dx

6.75 Inivata

6.76 Integrated Diagnostics

6.77 Invitae Corporation

6.78 Invivoscribe

6.79 Karius

6.80 Letsgetchecked

6.81 Lunglife AI Inc

6.82 Macrogen

6.83 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

6.84 MDx Health

6.85 Medgenome

6.86 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

6.87 Meridian Bioscience

6.88 Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

6.89 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

6.90 Metabiomics Corp

6.91 miR Scientific

6.92 MNG Labs

6.93 NantHealth, Inc.

6.94 Natera

6.95 Nebula Genomics

6.96 NeoGenomics

6.97 New England Biolabs, Inc.

6.98 NGeneBio

6.99 Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

6.100 Omega Bioservices

6.101 Oncocyte

6.102 OncoDNA

6.103 OpGen

6.104 ORIG3N, Inc.

6.105 Origene Technologies

6.106 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.107 Pacific Biosciences

6.108 Panagene

6.109 PathoQuest S.A.

6.110 Perkin Elmer (now Revvity)

6.111 Personal Genome Diagnostics

6.112 Personalis.

6.113 Precipio

6.114 PrecisionMed

6.115 Promega

6.116 Protagen Diagnostics

6.117 Qiagen

6.118 QuantuMDx

6.119 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

6.120 Roswell Biotechnologies

6.121 Seegene

6.122 Sema4 Holdings

6.123 Sequencing.com

6.124 Siemens Healthineers

6.125 simfo GmbH

6.126 Singlera Genomics Inc.

6.127 Singular Genomics

6.128 SkylineDx

6.129 Standard BioTools

6.130 Sure Genomics, Inc.

6.131 Sysmex

6.132 Sysmex Inostics

6.133 Tempus Labs, Inc.

6.134 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.135 Ultima Genomics

6.136 Ultima Genomics

6.137 Variantyx

6.138 Vela Diagnostics

6.139 Volition

6.140 Vyant Bio

6.141 Zymo Research Corp

7 Global Market Size

7.1 Global Market by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application

7.3 Global Market by Technology

7.4 Global Market by Product

7.5 Global Market by User

8 Market Sizes by Application

8.1 Newborn Testing Market

8.2 NIPT Market

8.3 Predictive Testing Market

8.4 Oncology Testing Market

8.5 DTC Testing Market

8.6 Other Testing Market

9 Global Genetic Testing Market by Technology

9.1 PCR Testing Market

9.2 NGS Market

9.3 Cytogenetic Testing Market

9.4 Other Testing Market

10 Global Genetic Testing Market by Product

10.1 Instruments Market

10.2 Reagents and Kits Market

10.3 Software Market

10.4 Services Market

11 Global Genetic Testing Market by User

11.1 Academic Market

11.2 Clinical Market

11.3 Pharmaceutical Market

11.4 Industrial and Other Market

12 The Future of Genetic Testing



13 Appendices

13.1 United States Medicare System: Laboratory Fees Schedule

13.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

