Industrial Robotics Industry Forecast Report to 2035: Distribution by Type of Robot, Payload, Mobility, Application Area, End-User, Geography and Key Players

The global industrial robotics market size is estimated to grow from USD 17.6 billion in 2025, to USD 39 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period to 2035.

Industrial Robotics Market: Growth and Trends

The fourth industrial revolution is transforming manufacturing processes within various organizations by incorporating robotics and interconnected devices. Over the years, there has been a growing global need for consumer electronics and automobiles.

As a result, manufacturers are continuously employing industrial robots to automate several manufacturing processes that require consistent replicability. Industrial robots are robust machines specifically designed to expedite numerous manufacturing tasks through automation. These machines come with at least one robotic arm intended to carry out hazardous or repetitive duties in factories. Industrial robots offer the versatility to function under a wide range of challenging conditions, such as high-pressure vacuum environments and radiation zones, minimizing direct human involvement. Additionally, specialized grippers can be attached to the robotic arms, allowing them to manage delicate tasks and lift weights of several tons.

It is noteworthy that there are currently more than three million industrial robots in operation worldwide. These robots can achieve a higher efficiency rate than human workers. The International Trade Administration (ITA) reports that companies that use automated labor have seen productivity improvements exceeding five percent.

Consumers are showing a preference for more adaptable industrial robots capable of handling a diverse array of payloads. For example, KUKA industrial robots can lift weights up to 500 kilograms, with an arm extension exceeding 2,500 millimeters.

Industrial Robotics Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Robot

Based on the type of robot, the global industrial robotics market is segmented into traditional industrial robots and collaborative robots. Currently, conventional industrial robots captures the majority share of the market. However, collaborative robots is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Payload

Based on the payload, the industrial robotics market is segmented into low payloads (<20 Kgs), medium payloads (20 to 150 Kgs) and high payloads (>150 Kgs). Currently, industrial robots designed for low payloads (<20 Kgs) captures the majority share of the market. This is due to their widespread utilization in the packaging processes within the medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics sectors.

Market Share by Mobility

Based on the mobility, the industrial robotics market is segmented into stationary robots and mobile robots. Currently, mobile industrial robots segment captures the majority share of the market. This is largely due to their widespread application in autonomous operations across multiple sectors, particularly in manufacturing and logistics.

Market Share by Application Area

Based on application area, the industrial robotics market is segmented into handling, welding, assembling, cleanroom, dispensing, processing and other application areas. Currently, robots utilized for handling tasks, captures the majority share of the market. Notably, since 2019, the total number of industrial robots deployed globally for handling functions has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%.

Market Share by End-User

Based on end user, the industrial robotics market is segmented into electronics industry, automotive industry, metal and machinery industry, plastics industry, food and beverages industry and other industries. Currently, electronics industry captures the majority share of the market. However, automotive sector has experienced a rise in the number of robots installed globally since 2019, leading this segment to be expected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Geography

Based on geography, the industrial robotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World. Currently, Asia-Pacific captures the majority share of the market. However, market in Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Industrial Robotics Market include:

ABB

Daihen

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

Mitsubishi Electric

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Yamaha Motor

Comau

Denso

Epson America

Omron

Siasun

Staubli

Yaskawa

Hirata

Nordson

