XRP News: Xpfinance Presale Fills 41% In Token Allocation, Set To Launch Demo On XRP Testnet





VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xpfinance , a lending & borrowing platform on the XRPL ledger has hit over 40% of the presale soft cap filled with less than 7 days till the end of its presale.

This massive token event achievement indicates the level of interest in the new but intriguing token on XRP, which has proven to be an altcoin to watch out for on the XRPL Ledger.

Xpfinance is developed with a focus on fostering decentralization in the way users lend and borrow on the XRP ledger.



The Xpfinance ecosystem is powered by the $XPF token which combines community-driven/decentralized ethos with a robust blockchain infrastructure like the XRP Ledger designed to support sub-second settlement times.

According to the Xpfinance team , the project is built to make lending & borrowing assets on the XRP ledger faster, cheaper and without any risk of centralized parties.

Join XPfinance Presale

Why Xpfinance Is Building On XRP

The XRP ledger was chosen as the blockchain infrastructure of Xpfinance due to some unique attributes such as speed which ensures that transactions confirm in seconds, making it ideal for over-collaterized lending and borrowing transactions.

Whether you are looking to lend XRP or borrow against your holdings, the platform offers seamless, secure, and low-cost transactions powered by XRPL’s lightning-fast infrastructure.

Also XRP's near-zero fees makes fees payments economical whilst also ensuring that the project also has high security with audited code to ensure the safety of user deposits.

Buy XPF Tokens

Early Traction and 2025 Roadmap

The Xpfinance project has a well-planned roadmap for 2025, which kicks off with the $XPF token presale that ends in a couple of days.

The Xpfinance presale, which has already filled over 40% of the softcap and once the presale ends, the token will proceed to get listed on Decentralized Exchanges like Xpmarket, MagneticX & Sologenic at a price 30% higher than the presale price.

This means that presale participants will be getting the $XPF tokens at a 30% discount on the presale.

A CEX Listing is expected in the third quarter of 2025 as the mainnet launch is projected to be around the same timeframe.

$XPF has a tight circulating supply, transparent tokenomics, and community governance from day one, making it enticing to early presale investors.

Don’t Miss Xpfinance Presale

Interested early birds can still join the Xpfinance presale by visiting xpfinance.com/presale to participate in the presale event.

Early participants may be eligible for token bonuses multipliers and early testnet access.

Official Website: https://xp.finance

Join Presale: https://xp.finance/presale

Join Telegram Community: https://t.me/xpfinancexrp

Follow On X: https://x.com/xpfinancexrp

Contact: team@xp.finance

Contact:

Alex Carter

team@xp.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by XpFinance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6664d341-0f4a-4eb0-ba5a-84e96a698095