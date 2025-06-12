Multiverse Computing Raises $215M to Scale Ground-Breaking Technology that Compresses LLMs by up to 95%

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain , June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiverse Computing, the global leader in quantum-inspired AI model compression, has developed CompactifAI, a compression technology capable of reducing the size of LLMs (Large Language Models) by up to 95% while maintaining model performance. Having spent 2024 developing the technology and rolling it out to initial customers, the company today announces a €189 million ($215 million) investment round.

The Series B will be led by Bullhound Capital with the support of world-class investors such as HP Tech Ventures, SETT, Forgepoint Capital International, CDP Venture Capital, Santander Climate VC, Quantonation, Toshiba and Capital Riesgo de Euskadi - Grupo SPRI. The company has brought on widespread support for this push with a range of international and strategic investors. The investment will accelerate widespread adoption to address the massive costs prohibiting the roll out of LLMs, revolutionizing the $106 billion AI inference market .

LLMs typically run on specialized, cloud-based infrastructure that drives up data center costs . Traditional compression techniques— quantization and pruning —aim to address these challenges, but their resulting models significantly underperform original LLMs. With the development of CompactifAI, Multiverse discovered a new approach. CompactifAI models are highly-compressed versions of leading open source LLMs that retain original accuracy, are 4x-12x faster and yield a 50%-80% reduction in inference costs. These compressed, affordable, energy-efficient models can run on the cloud, on private data centers or—in the case of ultra compressed LLMs—directly on devices such as PCs, phones, cars, drones and even Raspberry Pi.

“The prevailing wisdom is that shrinking LLMs comes at a cost. Multiverse is changing that,” said Enrique Lizaso Olmos, Founder and CEO of Multiverse Computing. “What started as a breakthrough in model compression quickly proved transformative—unlocking new efficiencies in AI deployment and earning rapid adoption for its ability to radically reduce the hardware requirements for running AI models. With a unique syndicate of expert and strategic global investors on board and Bullhound Capital as lead investor, we can now further advance our laser-focused delivery of compressed AI models that offer outstanding performance with minimal infrastructure.”

CompactifAI was created using Tensor Networks , a quantum-inspired approach to simplifying neural networks. Tensor Networks is a specialized field of study pioneered by Román Orús, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Multiverse. “For the first time in history, we are able to profile the inner workings of a neural network to eliminate billions of spurious correlations to truly optimize all sorts of AI models,” said Orús. Compressed versions of top Llama, DeepSeek and Mistral models are available now , with additional models coming soon.

Per Roman, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Bullhound Capital, said: “Multiverse’s CompactifAI introduces material changes to AI processing that address the global need for greater efficiency in AI, and their ingenuity is accelerating European sovereignty. Román Orús has convinced us that he and his team of engineers are developing truly world-class solutions in this highly complex and compute intensive field. Enrique Lizaso is the perfect CEO for rapidly expanding the business in a global race for AI dominance. I am also pleased to see that so many high-profile investors such as HP and Forgepoint decided to join the round. We welcome their participation.”

Tuan Tran, President of Technology and Innovation, HP Inc., commented: “At HP, we are dedicated to leading the future of work by providing solutions that drive business growth and enhance professional fulfillment. Our investment in Multiverse Computing supports this ambition. By making AI applications more accessible at the edge, Multiverse’s innovative approach has the potential to bring AI benefits of enhanced performance, personalization, privacy and cost efficiency to life for companies of any size.”

Damien Henault, Managing Director, Forgepoint Capital International, said: “The Multiverse team has solved a deeply complex problem with sweeping implications. The company is well-positioned to be a foundational layer of the AI infrastructure stack. Multiverse represents a quantum leap for the global deployment and application of AI models, enabling smarter, cheaper and greener AI. This is only just the beginning of a massive market opportunity.”

Multiverse Computing extends its sincere gratitude to its current investors for their continued trust and support, as well as to the European institutions whose backing has been instrumental in achieving this milestone.

For more information about Multiverse Computing and CompactifAI, visit multiversecomputing.com .

About Multiverse Computing

Multiverse Computing is the leader in quantum-inspired AI model compression. The company’s deep expertise in quantum software and AI led to the development of CompactifAI, a revolutionary AI model compressor. CompactifAI compresses LLMs by up to 95% with only 2-3% precision loss. CompactifAI models reduce computing requirements and unleash new use cases for AI across industries. Multiverse Computing is headquartered in Donostia, Spain, with offices across Europe, the US, and Canada. The company won DigitalEurope’s 2024 Future Unicorn award and was recognized by CB Insights as one of the Top 100 Most Promising AI Companies in 2025. With over 160 patents and 100 customers globally, including Iberdrola, Bosch, and the Bank of Canada, Multiverse Computing has raised c.$250M to date. For more information, visit multiversecomputing.com .

About Bullhound Capital

Bullhound Capital is the investment management arm of GP Bullhound, building with founders creating category-leading technology companies. Launched in 2008 with over €1 billion deployed, it has invested in global leaders like Spotify, Klarna, Revolut, Slack, Unity, ConnexAI and EcoVadis. Operating from 13 offices worldwide, its platform delivers hands-on, founder-focused support across strategy, growth, and execution. From quantum to entertainment, Bullhound Capital backs global leaders applying Artificial Intelligence to solve real-world problems.

About SETT

The Sociedad Española para la Transformación Tecnológica, Entidad Pública Empresarial, SETT, attached to the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Function, is a public entity dedicated to the financing and promotion of advanced and transformative digital technologies. The operation is carried out through the Next Tech fund, whose objective is to encourage private investment and improve access to financing in strategic Spanish sectors such as disruptive technologies. The implementation of the Next Tech, foreseen in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, is among the functions of SETT, which also manages two other financial instruments to boost the technological business ecosystem: PERTE Chip, dedicated to microelectronics and semiconductors, and Spain Audiovisual Hub, which promotes the digitization of the audiovisual sector.

