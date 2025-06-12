Northland Power Achieves First Power on Hai Long Offshore Wind Project

Hai Long offshore substation in the Taiwan Strait.



TORONTO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (TSX: NPI) today announced first power from its Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan, marking successful energization of the project and connection to Taipower’s grid. This achievement comes ahead of the second half of 2025, underscoring the project's strong construction momentum.

The milestone also includes the commissioning of both onshore and offshore substations, further demonstrating the project's progress toward full commercial operations, anticipated in 2027.

“Achieving first power is a significant milestone for Northland and reflects the dedication of our team and partners,” said Christine Healy, President and CEO of Northland Power. “We extend our deepest appreciation to our joint teams, partners, and contractors for their extraordinary efforts.”



Since the commencement of construction, Hai Long has made substantial progress, including the production of jacket foundations and pin piles, installation of the Hai Long 2 and 3 offshore substations, installation of all 219 pin piles, assembly of Taiwan’s first locally manufactured 14 MW wind turbine nacelle and the installation of 14 out of 73 turbines.



With a planned capacity of 1 GW, Hai Long will play a vital role in supporting Taiwan’s renewable energy target of 15 GW of offshore wind between 2026 and 2035. Once operational, Hai Long will be among the largest offshore wind farms in the Asia-Pacific region, providing clean electricity to over one million Taiwanese homes.

“This milestone is a testament to the teamwork, technical excellence, and shared commitment from all involved,” said Toby Edmonds, Executive Vice President, Offshore Wind. “First power represents real progress, not just for Hai Long, but for Taiwan’s broader offshore wind ambitions. We’re excited to keep building on this momentum.”

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canada-based global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.2 GW under construction and an inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 10 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

