PCR (qPCR, dPCR, Singleplex, Multiplex) Market Research Report 2025-2030 with Situation Analysis, Executives and Marketing Guide, & Investment Analysts and Management Consultants Guide

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PCR Markets: Forecasts for qPCR, dPCR, Singleplex & Multiplex Markets and by Application, Product and Place Forecasting and Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights into how this convergence will shape future market dynamics, presenting critical information for industry stakeholders.

The global landscape of disease diagnosis is undergoing a significant transformation, with PCR technology at its forefront. While the pandemic elevated PCR to a dominant position, ushering in a digital revolution within the sector, new markets and technologies are now emerging that may redefine diagnostics. This transition presents both opportunities and challenges for stakeholders.

A newly released report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, featuring a five-year forecast that is uniquely segmented into Singleplex and Multiplex testing markets. PCR, which has showcased remarkable adaptability, gained widespread recognition as an essential tool in diagnostics. The advent of digital PCR further promises to enhance its efficacy, offering reduced costs and improved patient outcomes. Moreover, digital PCR stands as a powerful contender in combating Anti Microbial Resistance.

For professionals seeking to leverage this data, the report is an indispensable resource

In a market driven by innovation, understanding the nuances of these emerging technologies and their implications is crucial. This report encapsulates the trends, challenges, and opportunities that define the future of PCR technologies and diagnostics. Stay ahead of the curve by accessing the latest findings that will keep PCR at the core of disease detection and management globally.

Discover how emerging diagnostics technology and market innovations are reshaping the competitive landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are PCR Technologies?

2.2 PCR and Syndromic Testing

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 PCR - Guide to PCR Technologies

3.1 Concepts

3.1.1 Method

3.2 Applications

3.2.1 Finding Specific DNA

3.2.2 Measuring DNA

3.2.3 Medical and Diagnostic Applications

3.2.3.1 Carrier, prenatal and tissue typing

3.2.3.2 Cancer Diagnosis and Management

3.2.3.3 Infectious Disease - New Levels of Accuracy and Sensitivity

3.2.3.4 Forensic Applications

3.2.3.5 Science and Research

3.3 PCR - Advantages and Disadvantages

3.4 Different Types of PCR

3.4.1 Simple Changes

3.4.1.1 Multiplex-PCR

3.4.1.2 VNTR PCR

3.4.1.3 Asymmetric PCR

3.4.1.4 Long PCR

3.4.1.5 Nested PCR

3.4.1.6 Quantitative PCR

3.4.1.7 Hot-start PCR

3.4.1.8 Touchdown PCR

3.4.1.9 Assembly PCR

3.4.1.10 Colony PCR

3.4.1.11 Suicide PCR

3.4.1.12 Cold PCR

3.4.2 Digital PCR

3.4.2.1 Droplet Digital PCR

3.4.2.2 Comparison between dPCR and Real-Time PCR (qPCR)

3.4.2.3 Digital PCR in Use

3.4.2.4 Digital PCR Commercial History

3.4.3 Isothermal PCR

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 A New Standard

5.1.2 Down the Curve We Go

5.1.3 Multiplexing

5.1.4 Syndromic Diagnostics Looks Unstoppable

5.1.5 The Genetic Blizzard

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 The Cost Curve

5.2.2 The Other Guys

5.2.3 Systemic Roadblocks

5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.3.1 The Instrumentation Curve

5.3.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Hospital

5.3.4 Disruption Looms

5.3.5 The Next Five Years

6 PCR Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Seegene, Microsoft Collaborate for MDx Development

6.3 QuidelOrtho Expanding Savanna Test Menu

6.4 Binx Health Refocuses on POC STI Testing

6.5 Qiagen, Myriad Genetics Partner to Develop Cancer Dx

6.6 VedaBio Detecting Nucleic Acid With CRISPR

6.7 Evvy Launches Add-on STI Screen

6.8 ChromaCode Shifts to Oncology with dPCR Lung Cancer Test

6.9 Multiplex Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel Market Expanding

6.10 Sensible Dx to Launch 10-Minute POC PCR System

6.11 ReadyGo Dx Plans to Make MDx Testing Easy

6.12 Transformative Biotech Acquires Summit Biolabs' PCR Tech

6.13 Visby Medical POC STI Multiplex Test Cleared

6.14 Sherlock Biosciences Buys Sense Biodetection

6.15 Agilent, Qiagen Nab FDA Approvals for Lung Cancer Treatment CDx

6.16 HealthTrackRx Investing in Rapid Turnaround Times

6.17 LEX Dx Developing Ultra-Fast Low-Cost PCR

6.18 Next-Gen Dx Technologies Face Uncertain Future

6.19 Rover Dx Developing All-Optical Rapid POC qPCR Platform

6.20 ProtonDx Plans Rapid Molecular Dx Instrument

6.21 Innova Medical Group Licenses MDx Tech

6.22 MicroGEM to Grow Market for 30-Minute RT-PCR System

6.23 Precipio Receives CE-IVD Mark for Cancer Panels

6.24 Siemens Healthineers to Develop Next-Gen MDx Platform

6.25 New York State Approves Enzo Biochem HPV Molecular Test

6.26 Grip Molecular Developing Biosensor Panel to Detect Respiratory Infections

6.27 Co-Diagnostics Seeks EUA for At-Home PCR Diagnostic System

6.28 Chelex-Based Protocol to Reduce Cost, Time for PCR Testing

6.29 Finnish Firms to Form Point-of-Care Testing Firm

6.30 Visby Medical Scales Up Handheld PCR Test for STIs

6.31 DnaNudge Raises $60M

6.32 Roche Reports Diagnostics Revenue Up 51 Percent

6.33 BforCure Preparing Multiple ID Panels for PoC qPCR Platform

6.34 Enzo Biochem, CLX Health Partner for C19 Testing for Travel

6.35 Bio Molecular Systems Gets Approval for Portable PCR Cycler

6.36 Roche Acquires GenMark

6.37 Handheld qPCR Devices Close to Commercialization

6.38 Nuclein Closes $14M in Funding

6.39 WuXi Diagnostics Closes $150M Series B Financing Round

6.40 Visby Medical to develop rapid Flu-COVID PCR test

6.41 Thermo Fisher to Acquire Mesa Biotech

7 Profiles of Key PCR Companies

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.2 Accelerate Diagnostics

7.3 Ador Diagnostics

7.4 ADT Biotech

7.5 Agilent

7.6 Akonni Biosystems

7.7 Altona Diagnostics

7.8 Alveo Technologies

7.9 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

7.10 Anatolia Geneworks

7.11 Applied BioCode

7.12 Applied DNA Sciences

7.13 Aurora Biomed

7.14 Aus Diagnostics

7.15 AVIVA Systems Biology

7.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

7.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.18 Binx Health

7.19 Biocartis

7.20 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.21 Bioneer Corporation

7.22 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

7.23 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

7.24 Bruker

7.25 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

7.26 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.27 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

7.28 CTK Biotech

7.29 Cue Health

7.30 Curetis (OpGen)

7.31 Diagenode Diagnostics (Hologic)

7.32 Diasorin S.p.A.

7.33 Eiken Chemical

7.34 Enzo Biochem

7.35 Eurofins Scientific

7.36 Fluxergy

7.37 Fujirebio

7.38 Genetic Signatures

7.39 GenMark Dx (Roche)

7.40 Greiner Bio-One

7.41 Hologic

7.42 Immunexpress

7.43 Inflammatix

7.44 Invetech

7.45 J&J Innovative Medicine

7.46 Karius

7.47 LumiraDx

7.48 Maxim Biomedical

7.49 Meridian Bioscience

7.50 Millipore Sigma

7.51 Molbio Diagnostics

7.52 Nanomix

7.53 NGeneBio

7.54 Novacyt

7.55 Nuclein

7.56 Operon

7.57 Panagene

7.58 Precipio

7.59 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

7.60 Promega

7.61 Prominex

7.62 Qiagen

7.63 QuantuMDx

7.64 QuidelOrtho

7.65 Randox Toxicology

7.66 R-Biopharm AG

7.67 Revvity

7.68 Roche Diagnostics

7.69 Scope Fluidics

7.70 SD Biosensor

7.71 Seegene

7.72 Siemens Healthineers

7.73 SkylineDx

7.74 Sona Nanotech

7.75 SpeeDx

7.76 Standard BioTools

7.77 Stilla Technologies

7.78 Streamline Scientific

7.79 T2 Biosystems

7.80 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.81 Uniogen

7.82 Vela Diagnostics

7.83 Veramarx

7.84 Veredus Laboratories

7.85 Vircell

7.86 Visby Medical

7.87 XCR Diagnostics

7.88 YD Diagnostics

7.89 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

8 The Global PCR Markets

8.1 PCR - Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

8.4 Global Market by Product - Overview

8.5 Global Market by Place - Overview

9 Global PCR Markets - By Application

9.1 PCR Clinical Multiplex

9.2 PCR Clinical Singleplex

9.3 PCR Research

10 Global PCR Markets - By Technology

10.1 qPCR

10.2 dPCR

11 Global PCR Markets - By Product

11.1 PCR Instruments

11.2 PCR Nucleic Acid Extraction

11.3 PCR Consumables

11.4 PCR Services

12 Global PCR Markets - By Place

12.1 PCR Clinical Laboratory

12.2 PCR Point of Care

12.3 PCR Commercial

12.4 PCR Pharmaceutical

13 Appendices

13.1 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu

13.2 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee

13.3 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.4 The Highest Grossing Assays

13.5 Laboratory Fees Schedule

