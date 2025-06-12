Reykjavík, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leiðrétting - Amaroq lýkur vel heppnaðri hlutafjáraukningu

Dagsetningu í fyrstu setningu tilkynningarinnar ‘Amaroq lýkur vel heppnaðri hlutafjáraukningu’ tilkynnt 12. júní 2025 kl. 06:00 á íslenskum tíma, hefur verið breytt úr ’12. júní 2025’ í ’11. júní 2025’.

Annar texti tilkynningarinnar er óbreyttur. Textinn í heild sinni er birtur hér fyrir neðan.

ÞESSI TILKYNNING OG UPPLÝSINGARNAR SEM HÉR BIRTAST ERU EKKI ÆTLAÐAR TIL ÚTGÁFU, BIRTINGAR EÐA DREIFINGAR, BEINT EÐA ÓBEINT, Í HEILD EÐA AÐ HLUTA, Í EÐA TIL BANDARÍKJANNA, ÁSTRALÍU, JAPAN, LÝÐVELDISINS SUÐUR-AFRÍKU EÐA ANNARRA ÞEIRRA LÖGSAGNARUMDÆMA ÞAR SEM SLÍKT VÆRI ÓLÖGLEGT. VINSAMLEGAST ATHUGIÐ KAFLANN UM MIKILVÆGAR TILKYNNINGAR (E. IMPORTANT NOTICES) Í ÞESSARI TILKYNNINGU.

ÞESSI TILKYNNING ER EINGÖNGU SETT FRAM Í UPPLÝSINGASKYNI OG FELUR EKKI Í SÉR EÐA ER HLUTI AF ÚTBOÐI EÐA BOÐI UM KAUP EÐA ÁSKRIFT AÐ VERÐBRÉFUM AMAROQ MINERALS LTD.

TILKYNNING ÞESSI HEFUR AÐ GEYMA INNHERJAUPPLÝSINGAR EINS OG ÞÆR ERU SKILGREINDAR Í REGLUGERÐ EVRÓPUSAMBANDSINS UM MARKAÐSSVIK NR. 596/2014, SEM HEFUR VERIÐ TEKIN UPP Í ÍSLENSKAN RÉTT MEÐ LÖGUM NR. 60/2021 UM AÐGERÐIR GEGN MARKAÐSSVIKUM OG BRESKRAR ÚTGÁFU REGLUGERÐAR UM MARKAÐSSVIK NR. 596/2014, SEM ER HLUTI ENSKRA LAGA MEÐ SKÍRSKOTUN TIL LAGA UM ÚTGÖNGU ÚR EVRÓPUSAMBANDINU FRÁ 2018, MEÐ ÁORÐNUM BREYTINGUM. MEÐ OPINBERRI BIRTINGU ÞESSARA UPPLÝSINGA Í GEGNUM VIÐURKENNDA FRÉTTAVEITU TELJAST ÞÆR OPINBERAR.

Amaroq lýkur vel heppnaðri hlutafjáraukningu

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), tilkynnir niðurstöður vel heppnaðrar hlutafjáraukningar sem tilkynnt var um 11. júní 2025, en veruleg umframeftirspurn var eftir hlutum í félaginu. Alls verður 52.986.036 nýjum hlutum úthlutað til nýrra og núverandi hluthafa á genginu 144 krónur (C$1.57 eða 85 pence) á hvern hlut. Söluandvirði hækkunarinnar nemur um 7,6 milljörðum króna (C$83,2 milljónir, £45 milljónir). Fjármunirnir verða nýttir til að styðja við yfirstandandi gangsetningu og aukningu á framleiðslugetu í Nalunaq, til uppbyggingar á nýju auðlindasvæði í Vestur-Grænlandi, hraða og auka við rannsóknir á leyfum félagsins, auk þess að styrkja enn frekar efnahagsreikning- og veltufjárstöðu félagsins.

Nýju hlutirnir nema um 11,7 prósentum af útgefnu hlutafé félagsins eftir hækkunina. Reiknað er með að viðskipti með hina nýju hluti geti hafist þann 30. júní 2025.

Ríflega 90% útboðsins samanstóð af dreifðum hópi stofnanafjárfesta frá Bandaríkjunum, Bretlandi og Evrópu.

Panmure Liberum Limited og Canaccord Genuity Limited voru ráðgjafar og söluaðilar félagsins í Bretlandi. Landsbankinn hf. Og Acro verðbréf hf. voru sameiginlegir söluráðgjafar með útboðinu á Íslandi.

Eldur Ólafsson, forstjóri Amaroq:

“Við erum afar ánægð með niðurstöður þessarar hlutafjáraukningar, sér í lagi vegna mikils áhuga og þátttöku frá dreifðum hópi alþjóðlegra stofnanafjárfesta. Ég vil bjóða nýja hluthafa velkomna í félagið en þakka jafnframt núverandi hluthöfum fyrir áframhaldandi stuðning. Með tryggan stuðning á bak við okkar fyrirætlanir í Grænlandi, einbeitum við okkur áfram að því að leysa úr læðingi hina miklu möguleika sem landið hefur upp á að bjóða, og hlökkum til að veita frekari upplýsingar um framvindu í Nalunaq, á nýju auðlindasvæði í Vestur-Grænlandi sem og frá öðrum rannsóknarleyfum okkar.

Application for Admission

Applications will be made for admission of the Fundraising Shares to trading on (a) AIM; (b) Icelandic Exchange; and (c) the TSX-V, with listing subject to the conditional approval of the TSX-V and the Company satisfying all of the requirements of the TSX-V. It is currently expected that admission will become effective, and that dealings in the Fundraising Shares will commence on AIM, at 8.00 a.m. GMT on 30 June 2025, on the Icelandic Exchange at 9.30 a.m. UTC on 30 June 2025 and on the TSX-V at 9:30 a.m. ET on 30 June 2025 (or in each case such other date as may be agreed between the Company, the Icelandic Joint Bookrunners and the UK Joint Bookrunners).

The Fundraising Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing common shares of the Company, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions thereafter declared, made or paid on the enlarged share capital from admission.

Total Voting Rights

Following the admission of the Icelandic Placing Shares, the UK Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares, Amaroq’s total issued share capital will consist of 454,106,653 common shares of no par value. Given the Company does not hold any common shares in Treasury, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules or the Icelandic Act No 20/2021 on Disclosure Obligations of Issuers and Notifications on Major Holdings.

End Note: Conversions based on FX rates of GBP:ISK of 169.90 and GBP:C$ of 1.8484 as at 10 June 2025.

