Operating Results Improvements Continue at Hooker Furnishings in Q1

MARTINSVILLE, Va., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ-GS: HOFT) (the “Company” or “HFC”), a global leader in the design, production, and marketing of home furnishings for 101 years, today reported its operating results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended May 4, 2025.

Key Results for the Fiscal 2026 First Quarter:

The Company lowered its operating loss by $1.6 million, or 31%, from the prior year first quarter to $3.6 million, driven by cost-saving initiatives launched in the second half of last year and despite reduced net sales in the quarter.

The Company reduced operating expenses by $2.2 million versus the prior year first quarter. This reduction occurred despite the first quarter fiscal 2026 results including $523,000 in restructuring costs, primarily severance.

The Company reported consolidated net sales of $85.3 million for the first quarter, a decrease of $8.3 million, or 8.8%, compared to the same period last year.

Hooker’s legacy brands sales were stable, with Hooker Branded net sales increasing slightly by 0.8%, driven by higher unit volume, while the Domestic Upholstery Segment saw a slight 3.7% sales decrease, compared to the prior year first quarter, respectively.

The overall decrease in consolidated sales was primarily driven by a double-digit sales decrease at HMI, which is positioned in the mid-price segment where import tariffs have more sharply curtailed demand.

Hooker Branded achieved breakeven profitability for the quarter, while Domestic Upholstery and Home Meridian significantly narrowed operating losses by $713,000 (55%) and $584,000 (17%), respectively, from the prior year period.

Gross margin improved by 180 bps, maintaining overall gross profit levels despite lower net sales. The Company recorded a net loss of $3.1 million, or ($0.29) per diluted share, an improvement from a $4.1 million loss, or ($0.39) per diluted share in the prior year first quarter.

Hooker Furnishings began stocking inventory in a leased warehouse in Vietnam during the quarter. This facility allows retail customers to mix product collections in containers, improving product flow, inventory turns, and margin potential.

Management Commentary

“We continue to take significant and deliberate actions to stabilize the Company, drive improved sales and deliver strong gross margins as we execute on our significant cost savings program without losing our focus on quality, service, our strategic vision and increasing shareholder value,” said Jeremy Hoff, Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered the eighth consecutive quarter of consistent market share gains within Hooker’s legacy brands, which includes Hooker Branded and Domestic Upholstery. The Spring High Point Market was exceptional for the Company, especially with two new case goods collections in our collected living format. In addition, we had significant placements on the debut of our “Living Your Way” modular upholstery program offered in both stationary and motion in multiple scale and cover options.”

Hoff continued, “Our progress is steady and we are executing within all aspects of the business that we are able to control. Notwithstanding our strategic progress, the home furnishings industry continues to navigate a challenging environment, driven by persistent softness in the housing market, higher mortgage rates, and declining consumer sentiment. Existing home sales remain well below pre-pandemic levels, and the sharp rise in borrowing costs has dampened housing mobility, which traditionally fuels furniture demand. At the same time, consumer confidence has dropped to near historic lows, with many households pulling back on discretionary spending. These macroeconomic headwinds are weighing heavily on our industry, and we remain focused on adapting to the realities of today’s market.”

“In the face of these challenges, we are continuing to achieve significant cost savings through our ongoing programs. Our year-over-year operating and gross margin improvements during the first quarter were driven by the $2.2 million in cost savings from our initial round of cost reductions we announced a year ago,” said Hoff. “Since the initial announcement, we have expanded our cost reduction initiatives through the exit of the Savannah Warehouse and opening of a leased Vietnam Warehouse. These moves, particularly our strategic shift to the Vietnam warehouse, will result in accelerated savings and improvements as the current fiscal year progresses.”

“In total, from the June 2024 start of our initiative, we anticipate reducing our total annual spend rate by approximately 25%. These savings alone will substantially improve profitability – and as conditions improve, our position for growth strengthens accordingly, as will our ability to drive value for shareholders through disciplined execution and capital stewardship,” Hoff said.

Multiphase Cost Reduction Initiatives

Hooker Furnishings is executing a multi-phase cost reduction strategy aimed at achieving approximately $25 million in annualized savings by next year (fiscal year 2027).

Phase 1: Initial Cost Reductions (last year - fiscal year 2025)

Actions: Reduced fixed costs by over $10 million through facility downsizing, workforce reductions and fixed cost reductions.

Financial Impact: Incurred $4.9 million in restructuring charges, including $3.6 million in severance.

Savings: Achieved over $3 million in fiscal 2025 and expect to realize over $10 million annually this year (fiscal year 2026).



Phase 2: Logistics & Operations Consolidation (current year – fiscal year 2026)

Actions: Savannah Exit: We initiated and expect full closure and formal release from our lease of Savannah warehouse by October 31, 2025, previously used for the discontinued Accentrics Home product line. Vietnam Warehouse: Opened new facility in May 2025 to enhance supply chain efficiency, reducing lead times from about 6 months to 4–6 weeks. Further cost-saving opportunities through operational streamlining and potential outsourcing.

Financial Impact: Expecting $2-$3 million in net charges in fiscal 2026.

Savings: Anticipate net savings of $3.4 million in fiscal 2026, net of expected charges and other offsets; projecting net savings of over $14 million annually from fiscal 2027.

Summary

In total, the Company expects to eliminate approximately $25 million or roughly 25% of its fixed costs, with about $11 million in warehousing and distribution expenses under cost of goods sold and $14 million in selling and administrative expenses. In fiscal 2026, Hooker expects to realize about $14 million in cost savings net of offsets and special charges. By fiscal 2027, Hooker Furnishings expects to realize $25 million in net annualized savings through these phased initiatives, enhancing profitability, operational efficiency, and long-term shareholder value.

“Importantly, our cost reductions should not impact our strategic growth priorities, including our collected living merchandising platform, the Vietnam warehouse advantage, and our upcoming Margaritaville licensed collection,” Hoff said.

Segment Reporting Versus the Prior Year Period

Hooker Branded

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Hooker Branded segment experienced a modest 0.8% increase in net sales compared to the prior year first quarter, amounting to $300,000, driven by higher unit volume but tempered by lower average selling prices and increased discounts.

Gross profit and margin decreased by $393,000 and 130 bps, respectively, primarily due to reduced margins on discounted items, though partially mitigated by reduced warehousing and distribution expenses.

Hooker Branded achieved breakeven for the quarter.

Incoming orders grew by 2.4% year-over-year. The quarter-end order backlog was 21.3% lower than the previous year’s first quarter primarily due to better inventory position which resulted in quicker shipments. Quarter-end order backlog increased by nearly 3% from the year-end.

Home Meridian (HMI)

Home Meridian segment’s net sales decreased by $7.6 million, or 28.8%, in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily due to a significant reduction in unit volume.

Approximately 30% of the net sales decrease resulted from the loss of a major customer due to its bankruptcy in the prior year, with the remainder attributed to reduced sales due to import tariff-related buying hesitancy among HMI’s customers, most of whom are situated in the mid-priced and commercial segment of the market.

This decrease was partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in sales from the hospitality business.

Despite the significant sales decrease, gross profit only decreased by $568,000, with a 200 bps increase in gross margin, driven by improved product margins, reduced allowances, and lower warehousing and distribution costs from restructuring efforts that also reduced the operating loss from $3.4 million to $2.8 million.

Incoming orders and backlog decreased due to reduced demand from traditional channels and the loss of a major customer, due to its bankruptcy, compounded by fewer orders in the project-based hospitality business.



Domestic Upholstery

Domestic Upholstery segment’s net sales decreased by $1.1 million, or 3.7%, in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily due to reduced demand for indoor residential home furnishings. This decrease was partially offset by a 12.7% sales increase in the outdoor furnishings business, Sunset West, following its bicoastal expansion.

Despite the sales decrease, gross profit increased by $575,000 and gross margin increased by 260 bps, driven by an 80 bps decrease in direct material costs and a 100 bps decrease in direct labor costs from the cost reduction plan and reduced work hours. Warehousing and distribution expenses also decreased.

Domestic Upholstery significantly reduced operating losses by $713,000 (55%) despite the sales decrease.

Incoming orders fell by 2.6%, with the quarter-end backlog unchanged from the prior year’s first quarter but up 7.1% from the year-end.

Adjusting to Import Tariff Increases and Uncertainties

After initially announcing double-digit tariffs on imported finished goods and component parts, including a 46% tariff on imports from Vietnam -- a leading source country for Hooker and much of the industry -- the US Government issued a pause on tariffs until July. Currently, a 10% tariff on all imports is in place, with additional tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada also pending.

Hoff continued, “We believe we’ve successfully mitigated the across-the-board 10% tariff through participation by our source factories and through a 5% price increase effective last month. Like everyone else, we are waiting to hear in July what the final tariff may be for Vietnam, where we source over 80% of our products. We will act responsibly, not reactively, and are positioned with a solid financial foundation and balance sheet that are built to navigate challenging times,” Hoff said.

Cash, Debt and Inventory

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $18 million, an increase of $11.7 million from the year-end, due primarily to accounts receivable collections. Inventory levels decreased from $70.8 million at year-end to $64.3 million at quarter-end. The Company utilized its cash reserves for several key expenditures during fiscal 2026 first quarter, including $2.5 million cash dividends to shareholders and $851,000 capital expenditures. Despite these outflows, the Company maintained its financial flexibility with $40.7 million in available borrowing capacity under its new Amended and Restated Loan Agreement as of quarter-end.

“Subsequent to the end of our fiscal first quarter, we paid down all outstanding borrowings on our revolving credit facility,” said Earl Armstrong, Chief Financial Officer. “As of yesterday, we had approximately $3 million in cash on hand, with $63.3 million in available borrowing capacity, net of standby letters of credit.”

Capital Allocation

“Last week, we announced our regular quarterly dividend, reflecting our ongoing confidence in the Company’s outlook and extending our over 50-year track record of uninterrupted dividend payments,” Armstrong continued. “We are focused on disciplined capital deployment that supports both shareholder returns and operational resilience. The significant progress we’ve made in reducing debt, even while returning capital through dividends, reflects the structural cost savings initiatives we’ve implemented across the business. These actions are not only improving near-term liquidity but also positioning us to pursue strategic growth with a stronger and more efficient balance sheet. As we move through the year, we remain committed to capital allocation decisions that enhance long-term value creation, through a combination of our cost savings initiatives and strategic growth priorities.”

Outlook

“According to U.S. Census Bureau monthly retail trade survey, furniture retail sales have shown modest improvement in recent months. April sales were slightly higher compared to the January–March period and increased 5.6% year-over-year. However, existing home sales remain subdued, currently operating at approximately 75% of typical pre-pandemic levels for the third consecutive year. Despite these headwinds, inflation and employment indicators have remained relatively stable.

To navigate the ongoing economic challenges, we continue to prioritize product innovation, cost optimization, and operational excellence. These strategic imperatives position us to capitalize on emerging opportunities as macroeconomic conditions improve, ultimately driving long-term shareholder value.

Key initiatives include the launch of our new Margaritaville licensing program, a best-in-class international warehouse that enables us to reduce domestic safety stock, preserve working capital, and shorten lead times, and our Collected Living whole-home merchandising approach, which received strong validation at the April High Point Market.

We are very encouraged by fiscal May orders at Hooker Legacy, which were the highest since February 2022 (fiscal 2023). On the Hooker legacy side, May orders were up nearly 33% as compared to the prior year. Hooker Branded orders were up nearly 40% and Domestic Upholstery orders were up 25%, both as compared to fiscal May of the prior year.

Additionally, we are preparing to launch a redesigned corporate website in October, which we expect will:

enhance digital customer experience, improve lead generation, and support omni-channel growth;

drive consumer engagement, streamline e-commerce navigation, and support our retail partners; and

serve as a hub for product education and lifestyle inspiration, increasing time-on-site and conversion rates.



Within our Domestic Upholstery segment, the newly introduced “Live Your Way” strategy is designed to:

deliver customizable, lifestyle-oriented solutions tailored to evolving consumer preferences;

offer tailored upholstery options that align with today’s diverse lifestyles and consumer expectations;

focus on modularity, flexibility, and personalized comfort, meeting the needs of design-savvy customers; and

emphasize customization and quality craftsmanship, reinforcing our leadership in the premium upholstery segment.

We are simultaneously driving operational efficiencies across the segment and are beginning to observe measurable improvements in performance,” Hoff concluded.

Table I HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the 13 Weeks Ended May 4, April 28, 2025 2024 Net sales $ 85,316 $ 93,571 Cost of sales 66,314 74,350 Gross profit 19,002 19,221 Selling and administrative expenses 21,653 23,467 Intangible asset amortization 913 924 Operating (loss) / income (3,564 ) (5,170 ) Other income, net 126 627 Interest expense, net 378 364 (Loss) / Income before income taxes (3,816 ) (4,907 ) Income tax (benefit) / expense (764 ) (816 ) Net (loss) / income $ (3,052 ) $ (4,091 ) (Loss) / Earnings per share Basic $ (0.29 ) $ (0.39 ) Diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,563 10,496 Diluted 10,563 10,496 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23





Table II HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) / INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the 13 Weeks Ended May 4, April 28, 2025 2024 Net (loss) / income $ (3,052 ) $ (4,091 ) Other comprehensive income: Actuarial adjustments (45 ) (59 ) Income tax effect on adjustments 11 14 Adjustments to net periodic benefit cost (34 ) (45 ) Total comprehensive (loss) / income $ (3,086 ) $ (4,136 )





Table III HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) As of May 4, February 2, 2025 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,011 $ 6,295 Trade accounts receivable, net 39,597 58,198 Inventories 64,316 70,755 Income tax recoverable - 521 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,144 5,355 Total current assets 128,068 141,124 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,164 28,195 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 30,015 29,238 Deferred taxes 17,120 16,057 Operating leases right-of-use assets 43,689 45,575 Intangible assets, net 21,191 22,104 Goodwill 15,036 15,036 Other assets 16,402 16,613 Total non-current assets 171,617 172,818 Total assets $ 299,685 $ 313,942 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 11,534 $ 20,001 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 4,006 3,851 Accrued income taxes 292 49 Customer deposits 6,386 5,655 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,647 7,502 Other accrued expenses 2,643 2,916 Total current liabilities 32,508 39,974 Long term debt 22,263 21,717 Deferred compensation 6,649 6,795 Operating lease liabilities 39,108 41,073 Total long-term liabilities 68,020 69,585 Total liabilities 100,528 109,559 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 10,712 and 10,703 shares issued and outstanding on each date 50,831 50,474 Retained earnings 147,787 153,336 Accumulated other comprehensive income 539 573 Total shareholders’ equity 199,157 204,383 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 299,685 $ 313,942





Table IV HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the 13 Weeks Ended May 4, April 28, 2025 2024 Operating Activities: Net (loss) / income $ (3,052 ) $ (4,091 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,203 2,283 Deferred income tax expense (1,052 ) (1,329 ) Noncash restricted stock and performance awards 357 205 Provision for doubtful accounts and sales allowances (247 ) (408 ) Gain on life insurance policies (679 ) (938 ) (Gain) / loss on disposal of assets 15 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 18,847 2,102 Inventories 6,440 5,179 Income tax recoverable 521 493 Prepaid expenses and other assets (928 ) (2,183 ) Trade accounts payable (8,498 ) 2,122 Accrued income taxes 243 - Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits 155 (1,758 ) Customer deposits 731 690 Operating lease assets and liabilities 67 139 Other accrued expenses (270 ) (819 ) Deferred compensation (190 ) (210 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,663 $ 1,477 Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (851 ) (843 ) Premiums paid on life insurance policies (116 ) (116 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (967 ) $ (959 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility $ 534 $ - Cash dividends paid (2,497 ) (2,452 ) Debt issuance cost (17 ) - Payments for long-term loans - (350 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (1,980 ) $ (2,802 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,716 (2,284 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 6,295 43,159 Cash and cash equivalents - end of quarter $ 18,011 $ 40,875 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for / (refund of) income taxes $ (475 ) $ 15 Cash paid for interest, net 466 367 Non-cash transactions: Increase in lease liabilities arising from changes in right-of-use assets $ 10 $ 287 Increase in property and equipment through accrued purchases 30 26





Table V HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NET SALES, GROSS PROFIT, AND OPERATING (LOSS) / INCOME BY SEGMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended

May 4, 2025 April 28, 2024 % Net % Net Net sales Sales Sales Hooker Branded $ 37,108 43.5% $ 36,808 39.3% Home Meridian 18,811 22.0% 26,424 28.2% Domestic Upholstery 28,913 33.9% 30,027 32.1% All Other 484 0.6% 312 0.3% Consolidated $ 85,316 100% $ 93,571 100% Gross profit Hooker Branded $ 11,065 29.8% $ 11,457 31.1% Home Meridian 2,733 14.5% 3,301 12.5% Domestic Upholstery 5,280 18.3% 4,705 15.7% All Other (76 ) -15.7% (242 ) -77.6% Consolidated $ 19,002 22.3% $ 19,221 20.5% Operating (loss) / income Hooker Branded $ 27 0.1% $ 179 0.5% Home Meridian (2,840 ) -15.1% (3,423 ) -13.0% Domestic Upholstery (595 ) -2.1% (1,308 ) -4.4% All Other (156 ) -32.2% (618 ) -198.1% Consolidated $ (3,564 ) -4.2% $ (5,170 ) -5.5%





Table VI HOOKER FURNISHINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Order Backlog (In thousands) (Unaudited) Reporting Segment May 4, 2025

February 2, 2025 April 28, 2024 Hooker Branded $ 13,479 $ 13,109 $ 17,129 Home Meridian 18,069 21,002 49,396 Domestic Upholstery 19,401 18,123 19,236 All Other 254 402 - Consolidated $ 51,203 $ 52,636 $ 85,761

