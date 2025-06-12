Cylindrical Battery Market Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Forecasts to 2030, with Competitive Profiles of Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Energy Solution, Sony, BYD, Toshiba, A123 Systems and EVE Energy

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cylindrical Battery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cylindrical Battery Market was valued at USD 19.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 53.4 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 17.90%.

This growth is driven primarily by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), which require high-density, durable batteries capable of performing under demanding conditions. Government incentives, regulatory push for low-emission vehicles, and rising investment in EV infrastructure are key enablers.

Additionally, surging demand for compact and efficient energy sources in consumer electronics-such as smartphones, laptops, and wearable tech-further supports the market. Cylindrical batteries are also being increasingly integrated into renewable energy storage systems, industrial tools, and medical devices due to their efficiency and reliability. Technological advancements are improving energy density, charging speed, and thermal stability, making cylindrical batteries more attractive across multiple sectors.

Strong manufacturing capabilities in Asia-Pacific, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea, support regional dominance, while demand is growing steadily in North America and Europe, driven by sustainability initiatives.

Key Market Drivers

Rapid Growth in Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption

The accelerating adoption of electric vehicles globally is a leading factor driving growth in the cylindrical battery market. Governments and manufacturers are actively pursuing decarbonization strategies, and EVs are central to these efforts. Cylindrical lithium-ion batteries are preferred in this space due to their high energy density, extended cycle life, and superior mechanical stability, making them well-suited for automotive use. These batteries also provide better heat dissipation and safety, which are essential in vehicle operations.

Supportive policies across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific-ranging from emission regulations and tax rebates to infrastructure development-are encouraging EV uptake, which in turn propels demand for cylindrical batteries. Automotive companies are partnering with battery manufacturers to develop next-generation battery technologies that deliver higher performance and cost-efficiency, further fueling market expansion.

Key Market Challenges

Raw Material Supply Constraints and Price Volatility

The cylindrical battery market faces significant challenges from the constrained supply and volatile prices of essential raw materials. Materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite are crucial to battery production, but their supply is concentrated in a limited number of regions, making the supply chain vulnerable.

For instance, lithium-a key battery component-has seen sharp price increases due to rising demand and limited production capacity, particularly in resource-rich countries like Chile, Australia, and China. Export controls, environmental restrictions, and geopolitical instability can all disrupt availability and lead to cost escalation.

These factors result in higher production costs and uncertainty in long-term planning for battery manufacturers, affecting profit margins and potentially slowing down expansion and innovation.

Key Market Trends

Advancements in Battery Chemistry and Design

The global cylindrical battery market is increasingly influenced by innovations in battery chemistry and structural design. Manufacturers are focused on improving energy density, safety, cycle life, and charging capabilities to meet growing application demands in EVs, energy storage, and consumer electronics.

Next-generation chemistries such as lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and nickel cobalt aluminum (NCA) are becoming more popular due to their thermal stability, longevity, and cost-effectiveness. LFP, in particular, is gaining ground in budget EVs and stationary storage applications due to its safety and performance under diverse operating conditions.

A trend toward reducing or eliminating cobalt is also shaping battery innovation, driven by both ethical sourcing concerns and high material costs. These developments are enabling cylindrical batteries to serve broader applications while meeting increasing environmental and performance expectations.

Key Market Players

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Sony Corporation

BYD Company Limited

Toshiba Corporation

A123 Systems LLC (a subsidiary of Wanxiang Group)

EVE Energy Co., Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Cylindrical Battery Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Cylindrical Battery Market, By Battery Type:

Lithium-ion

Nickel Cadmium

Nickel Metal Hydride

Others

Cylindrical Battery Market, By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Cylindrical Battery Market, By Capacity:

Below 3000mAh

3000-5000mAh

Above 5000mAh

Cylindrical Battery Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

South America Brazil Colombia Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



