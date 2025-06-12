Battery Cyclers Market Trends, Forecast & Competitive Landscape Report 2025, Featuring Kikusui Electronics, EnerSys, Arbin Instruments, MTI Instruments, BIT BUDDY, Neware Technology and more

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Cyclers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Battery Cyclers Market was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.10%.

This growth is largely fueled by the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems, where precise battery testing is essential. Battery cyclers play a crucial role in simulating real-world charge-discharge scenarios to assess battery performance, life cycle, and safety.

The increasing establishment of battery manufacturing facilities, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, is amplifying the demand for high-capacity and multi-channel cyclers. Moreover, advancements in battery chemistries, such as solid-state and lithium-sulfur, require more sophisticated testing systems.

The integration of technologies like AI, IoT, and Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy is enhancing testing capabilities, making battery cyclers smarter and more efficient. Sustainability trends and battery recycling initiatives are also increasing their utility in evaluating end-of-life performance, supporting the market's continued expansion across key global regions.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Demand for Efficient Battery Testing

The global surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption is a major catalyst for the battery cyclers market. Government incentives and regulatory targets aimed at reducing carbon emissions are accelerating EV production, which in turn increases the need for efficient battery testing solutions. Battery cyclers are indispensable in testing battery durability, charge/discharge cycles, and overall safety.

These systems enable the simulation of thousands of life cycles under varied operational conditions, essential for enhancing battery management systems and optimizing performance. As manufacturers explore next-generation chemistries like lithium-sulfur and solid-state batteries, advanced cyclers capable of high-precision testing become increasingly vital. Furthermore, the rapid development of EV battery gigafactories in regions such as China, Europe, and North America significantly boosts the demand for robust and scalable battery cyclers for both R&D and quality control.

Key Market Challenges

High Cost of Advanced Battery Cyclers and Testing Infrastructure

A significant hurdle in the battery cyclers market is the high capital investment required for advanced testing equipment. Modern battery cyclers must support diverse chemistries, high voltage and current levels, real-time data acquisition, and sometimes advanced techniques like Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS). These functionalities drive up costs, creating barriers for smaller companies and research institutions.

Additionally, supporting infrastructure such as temperature chambers, fire safety systems, and power lines further adds to the financial burden. Beyond acquisition, regular maintenance, system calibration, and skilled technician training increase the total cost of ownership. This challenge is especially pronounced in emerging economies, where limited R&D budgets restrict access to high-end battery testing solutions, potentially slowing innovation and market competitiveness.

Key Market Trends

Integration of Advanced Technologies such as AI, IoT, and Data Analytics

An emerging trend in the global battery cyclers market is the incorporation of advanced digital technologies like AI, IoT, and data analytics to improve battery testing outcomes. AI-driven analytics enable predictive maintenance, life cycle forecasting, and early anomaly detection, which are critical for applications such as EVs and aerospace. IoT connectivity facilitates remote monitoring and control of battery testing systems, allowing engineers to oversee multiple tests simultaneously and respond quickly to irregularities. These smart systems increase operational efficiency and reduce downtime, while enabling integration into automated and distributed battery testing labs.

Additionally, cloud-based platforms provide centralized access to performance data, enhancing collaboration across R&D teams. This trend is accelerating the evolution of battery cyclers into intelligent, networked platforms that deliver both functional testing and strategic insights.

Key Market Players:

Kikusui Electronics

EnerSys

Arbin Instruments

MTI Instruments

National Instruments

BIT BUDDY

Neware Technology

Zhengzhou Dazhong Machinery

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Battery Cyclers Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Battery Cyclers Market, By Type:

Single Channel

Multi-Channel

Programmable

Battery Cyclers Market, By Application:

Electric Vehicles

Consumer Electronics

Renewable Energy Storage

Industrial Applications

Telecommunication

Others

Battery Cyclers Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

South America Brazil Colombia Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



