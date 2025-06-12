How Japan's Fast-Paced Lifestyle Fuels Adoption of Home-based Massage Chairs

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Massage Chair Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japanese Massage Chair Market was valued at USD 223.45 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 345.67 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.54%.

This growth is driven by the country's aging population and an increasing focus on personal wellness and comfort. With a significant portion of the population aged 65 and older, demand for at-home therapeutic solutions like massage chairs is rising. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing health and relaxation, favoring products that alleviate stress, muscle pain, and fatigue.

Technological advancements: including AI-based customization, zero-gravity features, and integrated health monitoring - are also expanding the market appeal. Moreover, Japan's fast-paced urban lifestyle and limited time for spa or clinic visits are accelerating the adoption of home-based wellness devices, positioning massage chairs as a practical and long-term investment in self-care.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising Elderly Population Across the Region

The increasing elderly population in Japan is a key driver of the massage chair market. In 2023, the number of people aged 65 and over rose by 20,000, totaling 36.25 million. As aging brings common issues such as joint pain, poor circulation, and muscle stiffness, massage chairs offer an effective, convenient solution for daily physical relief and relaxation. These devices are non-invasive and user-friendly, providing an attractive alternative to regular therapy sessions.

The inclusion of advanced features like body scanning, heat therapy, and air compression has made them even more suitable for senior users. As Japan continues to lead globally in aging demographics, the market for massage chairs is expected to grow steadily, supported by initiatives that promote senior health and comfort.

Key Market Challenges:

Increased Competition from Substitutes

The massage chair market in Japan faces notable competition from alternative relaxation and therapeutic products such as handheld massagers, massage mats, and compact portable devices. These alternatives are often more affordable, space-efficient, and user-friendly, appealing especially to younger consumers or those with budget constraints. Furthermore, wellness practices like yoga, stretching, and meditation serve as non-mechanical ways to alleviate stress and physical discomfort, adding to the variety of consumer choices.

As a result, manufacturers of massage chairs are under pressure to innovate and differentiate their products through superior technology and enhanced user experience. The growing popularity of multifunctional and tech-savvy wellness gadgets could potentially slow the adoption of traditional massage chairs, especially in densely populated urban settings where space optimization is a priority.

Key Market Trends:

Surging Popularity for Eco-Friendly Materials

Sustainability is becoming a central trend in the Japanese massage chair market, driven by growing environmental awareness among consumers. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating eco-friendly materials like recycled plastics, sustainably sourced wood, and biodegradable fabrics into their product designs. In line with Japan's national commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, energy-efficient technologies and recyclable product components are also being introduced. These efforts resonate with a rising segment of eco-conscious buyers and help brands differentiate themselves in a competitive landscape.

As sustainability gains prominence in consumer decision-making, the adoption of green practices in manufacturing and packaging is expected to influence future product development and market positioning.

Key Market Players:

Fuji Medical Instruments Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Family Inada Co., Ltd

Human Touch, LLC

Daiwa Massage

Cozzia-USA LLC

VD GROUP

Infinite Creative Enterprises, Inc.

Massage Chair Heaven

OSIM International Pte. Ltd

Report Scope:

In this report, the Japan Massage Chair Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Japan Massage Chair Market, By Type:

Conventional

Robotic

Japan Massage Chair Market, By Product Type:

Inversion Massage Chairs

Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

Others

Japan Massage Chair Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Japan Massage Chair Market, By Region:

Hokkaido & Tohoku

Chubu

Chugoku

Kyushu

Rest of Japan

