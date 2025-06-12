Japan Baby Care Products Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities Report 2025: Major Players in Japan's Baby Care Market Focus on Quality and Innovation

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Baby Care Products Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan Baby Care Products Market was valued at USD 8.56 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.06 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.88%.

Despite a declining birth rate, the market continues to expand, driven by higher per-child spending and a shift toward sustainable and health-conscious baby products. Japanese consumers increasingly favor organic and natural items in segments such as lotions, shampoos, wipes, and diapers, reflecting heightened concerns around product safety and skin sensitivity.

The demand for high-quality, safe baby care items is further supported by the country's strong appreciation for artisanal and culturally inspired ingredients. Meanwhile, the rapid expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retail is increasing accessibility to a wider variety of baby products.

In line with this, Japan's eCommerce sector is forecast to generate revenue of USD 190.53 billion by 2025. These trends underscore the market's resilience and evolving consumer preferences, shaping its trajectory through the next decade.

Key Market Drivers: Government Initiative & Policies Supporting the Food Sector

The Japanese government has rolled out strategic initiatives aimed at improving nutrition among families, particularly focusing on pregnant women and young children. A core part of this effort is the Measures for Achievement of Decarbonization and Resilience with Innovation (MeaDRI), targeting zero CO2 emissions in agriculture and food systems by 2050 through sustainable practices and waste reduction. These policies support healthier food systems and reinforce the broader baby care ecosystem.

The Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit 2021 Action Plan is another key initiative, emphasizing collaborative medical and governmental education campaigns to enhance maternal nutrition and reduce underweight pregnancies. These policies, combined with measures against childhood obesity and a stable regulatory environment, are strengthening the outlook for the baby food and baby care product markets.

Key Market Challenges: Declining Birth Rate

A significant obstacle for Japan's baby care products market is the continued drop in birth rates. As of 2024, Japan recorded approximately 720,000 births-the lowest since records began-reflecting a 5% decline from the previous year. This demographic shift is shrinking the consumer base for baby products, prompting major companies to reconsider domestic operations.

For example, Oji Holdings ceased domestic baby diaper production to pivot toward adult incontinence products, reflecting changing market priorities. Japan's aging population, with nearly 30% aged 65 or above, exacerbates the challenge by reducing the workforce and economic productivity. While government incentives for childbirth and childcare support exist, their impact has yet to reverse the downward trend, posing long-term implications for the baby care industry.

Key Market Trends: Cultural Preferences for Traditional Ingredients

Cultural affinity for traditional, natural ingredients strongly influences consumer preferences in Japan's baby care segment. Parents are increasingly drawn to products incorporating heritage-based, gentle ingredients such as rice bran oil for its moisturizing properties, green tea extract for its soothing benefits, and sakura (cherry blossom) extract for its symbolic and aesthetic appeal. These components not only meet the demand for skin-friendly and safe formulations but also reflect deep-rooted cultural values.

As such, manufacturers are embedding these traditional elements into baby care lines to resonate with consumers seeking authenticity and quality. This trend enhances product differentiation and reinforces local identity in a competitive and globalized market.

Key Market Players:

Oji Holdings Corporation

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd

Meiji Holdings CO., Ltd

Asahi Group Foods, Ltd

Miki Shoko Co., Ltd

The Procter & Gamble Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kenvue Brands

Unicharm Corporation

Himalaya Wellness Company

Report Scope:

In this report, the Japan Baby Care Products Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Japan Baby Care Products Market, By Product Type:

Skin Care

Toiletries

Hair Care

Food & Beverages

Others

Japan Baby Care Products Market, By Age Group:

0-12 Months

13-24 Months

24-48 Months

Japan Baby Care Products Market, By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Online

Others

Japan Baby Care Products Market, By Region:

Hokkaido & Tohoku

Chubu

Chugoku

Kyushu

Rest of Japan





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Japan





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wclzux

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment