North America Hair Care Market, Competition, and Forecasts 2025-2030: Rise of Scalp Care and Skinification of Hair

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Hair Care Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Hair Care Market was valued at USD 23.67 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 40.01 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.16%.

Growth in this market is supported by increased awareness of hair health, rising demand for personalized and natural products, and a stronger focus on personal grooming. Consumers are seeking solutions that cater to specific hair needs influenced by factors such as lifestyle and environmental exposure. In response, brands are introducing advanced formulations with clean labels, sustainable packaging, and eco-conscious ingredients.

Social media trends and celebrity endorsements continue to influence consumer behavior, with 46% of U.S. consumers reportedly increasing their beauty product spending due to social media in 2023. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce has made premium and salon-quality hair care products more accessible, driving further market penetration across the region.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Consumer Awareness and Focus on Hair Health

An increasing focus on hair health and hygiene is a major driver of the North America hair care market. Consumers are shifting from basic cleansing and styling products toward solutions that offer added health benefits, such as strengthening, anti-hair fall, scalp care, and growth stimulation. Data from Advanced Dermatology shows that Americans spend around USD 897 annually on personal appearance, including an average of USD 277 on haircuts.

This investment in grooming underscores the consumer priority for high-quality hair care. The trend is further fueled by digital platforms where influencers, dermatologists, and brands share educational content, reviews, and product insights. Consumers are also more informed about the effects of stress, diet, and environmental pollutants on hair, prompting demand for clean, sulfate- and paraben-free formulations. As a result, brands are developing dermatologist-tested and ingredient-transparent products to meet evolving health-conscious needs, contributing to robust market expansion.

Key Market Challenges: High Market Saturation and Intense Competition

The North American hair care market is marked by intense competition and high saturation. Major players such as L'Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Johnson & Johnson dominate the space with extensive product lines, established brand loyalty, and large-scale distribution. Simultaneously, niche and digitally native brands are entering the market, offering unique products aimed at specific needs such as clean beauty or textured hair care.

This saturation creates challenges for new entrants to gain visibility and for existing players to sustain customer loyalty. Companies are compelled to invest heavily in R&D, digital marketing, and continuous innovation to remain competitive. Price wars and promotional tactics further impact profit margins, particularly for smaller brands. In such a crowded marketplace, achieving differentiation and long-term viability poses a significant hurdle.

Key Market Trends: Rise of Scalp Care and Skinification of Hair

A notable trend in the North America hair care market is the growing emphasis on scalp care, a movement often referred to as the "skinification" of hair. Consumers are increasingly treating the scalp with the same care and attention as facial skin, seeking ingredients and product formats commonly associated with skincare. This includes scalp exfoliants, detox treatments, hydrating serums, and microbiome-balancing solutions.

Popular skincare ingredients like salicylic acid, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides are now integrated into shampoos and conditioners to address concerns such as dryness, oil imbalance, and inflammation. Personalized scalp diagnostics, available both online and in salons, are also helping consumers select tailored hair care routines. This trend reflects a broader shift toward precise, skincare-inspired hair routines, and continues to drive innovation and product development across the category.

Key Market Players:

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Unilever plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Shiseido Americas Corporation

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

L'Oreal S.A.

Beiersdorf, Inc.

Amorepacific Corporation

Revlon Inc.

Kao USA Inc.

Report Scope:

In this report, the North America Hair Care Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

North America Hair Care Market, By Product Type:

Hair Spray

Conditioner

Shampoo

Hair Oil

Others

North America Hair Care Market, By Sales Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

North America Hair Care Market, By Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered North America



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fe06b9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment