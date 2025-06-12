India Tea Market Poised for Growth: Insights into a USD 15.12 Billion Opportunity by 2030

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Tea Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Tea Market was valued at USD 11.72 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 15.12 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.34%.

India's tea industry stands as one of the largest globally, driven by robust domestic consumption, regional tea diversity, and deep cultural integration. As both a top producer and consumer, the market thrives on the prominence of varieties like Assam, Darjeeling, and Nilgiri, which hold global appeal. Rising health awareness has fueled growth in green and herbal tea segments, while strong retail penetration, expanding exports, and digital sales channels are enhancing market access.

Additionally, government initiatives, including those by the Tea Board of India, are playing a key role in improving production capabilities and maintaining quality standards, fostering the sector's steady evolution.

Key Market Drivers: Strong Domestic Consumption and Cultural Integration

A major factor propelling India's tea market is the ingrained tea-drinking culture that spans across all demographics and regions. Tea, commonly referred to as chai, is embedded in daily routines and social customs, making it a staple beverage in urban and rural households alike. India ranks among the highest globally in per capita tea consumption, averaging over 750 grams annually. The market benefits from its accessibility - served everywhere from street vendors to upscale establishments - and regional preferences such as masala chai and kadak chai that cater to diverse palates.

Tea also plays a central role in social occasions, hospitality, and festive gatherings, reinforcing its place in everyday life. This deeply rooted cultural affinity ensures resilient domestic demand and insulates the market from international economic fluctuations, supporting consistent sales and long-term market growth.

Key Market Challenges: Climate Change and Its Impact on Tea Cultivation

The Indian tea industry faces a pressing challenge from the growing impact of climate change on cultivation. Tea plantations are sensitive to environmental variables like temperature, rainfall, and humidity, all of which have become increasingly unpredictable. Unseasonal weather patterns, droughts, and rising temperatures have disrupted harvest cycles and negatively affected both yield and flavor, particularly in regions such as Assam, Darjeeling, and Nilgiri. This jeopardizes the quality and global appeal of premium teas, especially Darjeeling, which is valued for its distinctive aroma and taste.

Climate shifts have also led to increased pest infestations, prompting greater use of agrochemicals, thereby raising production costs and ecological concerns. Although adaptive strategies like using shade trees and climate-resilient tea variants are being explored, small growers often lack the resources or expertise to implement them, leaving large portions of the market exposed to ongoing climatic risks.

Key Market Trends: Rise of Health and Wellness-Oriented Teas

An emerging trend reshaping the Indian tea market is the growing consumer inclination toward health and wellness-based teas. As awareness of nutrition and lifestyle diseases grows, many are moving from traditional milk teas to healthier options like green, herbal, and organic teas. Green tea is especially favored for its antioxidant benefits and support for metabolism and weight control.

Herbal blends featuring ingredients like tulsi, ginger, and ashwagandha are gaining popularity for their natural therapeutic properties. The pandemic further accelerated this shift, as consumers prioritized immunity and holistic wellness. Ayurvedic and detox tea offerings have carved a niche among urban and semi-urban consumers, prompting brands to introduce functional blends with wellness benefits, clean labels, and targeted marketing.

This wellness-focused trend is expanding the premium segment and reshaping consumer expectations, positioning tea not just as a refreshment but as a lifestyle choice.

Key Market Players:

Tata Consumer Products Limited

Harrisons Malayalam Limited

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Co Ltd.

Teesta Valley Tea Company

Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company Private Limited

Kangra Valley Herbals Products

Dharamsala Tea Company

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Organic India Private Limited

Wagh Bakri Tea Group

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered India

In this report, the India Tea Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

India Tea Market, By Product Type:

Oolong

Green

Black

Others

India Tea Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

India Tea Market, By Region:

North

South

East

West

