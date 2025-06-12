Global and China 48V Low-voltage Power Distribution Network Architecture and Supply Chain Panorama Research Report 2025: Standardization of 48V is a Critical Step Toward Mass Production of 48V Systems

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "48V Low-voltage Power Distribution Network (PDN) Architecture and Supply Chain Panorama Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



For a long time, the 48V low-voltage PDN architecture has been dominated by 48V mild hybrids. The electrical topology of 48V mild hybrids is relatively outdated, and Chinese OEMs have not given it sufficient attention, making it difficult to become a major incremental market. In contrast, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) can use high-voltage batteries to create a 48V low-voltage rail to power the entire E/E system.



Future BEV platforms have become the primary target for OEMs to deploy 48V automotive systems. Driven by Tesla Cybertruck, along with the increasing penetration of high-level autonomous driving and chassis-by-wire, the 48V low-voltage PDN architecture for battery electric vehicles will receive growing attention from OEMs, and the maturity of supply chain will rapidly improve accordingly.



48V supply chain and industry chain are rapidly improving maturity



From the supply chain perspective, the 48V architecture is currently limited by the insufficient maturity of component supply chains. The 48V low-voltage PDN (PDN) architecture is divided into 9 major categories and 20 subcategories, with a preliminary assessment of the development priority and technical maturity of each segmented product.



Automotive chassis system, the preferred direction of 48V layout



The automotive chassis system, including brake-by-wire, active suspension, and electric power steering (EPS), etc. are preferred directions for 48V deployment.



Taking EPS as an example, in recent years, the market share of DP-EPS (dual-pinion type) and R-EPS (rack-assisted type) has been rapidly increasing



The accelerated penetration of new energy vehicles, along with increased vehicle weight, has raised higher demands for steering assistance. The rapid adoption of high-level autonomous driving functions has necessitated redundant design and full-power steering in steering systems, driving more vehicle models to adopt DP-EPS or R-EPS systems. The rise of domestic brands and the increase in mid-to-high-end models have raised expectations for steering performance and driving experience.



EPS products with an output force below 16kN have reached a mature stage of technology in China, but there are no mature EPS products with higher output forces available. Meanwhile, vehicles requiring higher output forces in the market generally rely on hydraulic power steering, which cannot achieve speed-sensitive steering. Compared to electric power steering, hydraulic systems suffer from inferior performance and challenging deployment constraints.



To address this, FAW Hongqi has developed a "redundant parallel-axis electric power steering system (R-EPS) with an output force exceeding 20kN," marking its domestic debut. This system supports L2/L3 autonomous driving functions such as super cruise, automated parking, and lane-keeping, achieving ASIL D functional safety. It has already undergone vehicle validation in one of Hongqi's R&D projects.



Xiaomi Auto has adopted a 48V architecture for scenarios such as brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire, including:



48V EMB: Xiaomi's intelligent chassis utilizes a 48V low-voltage system, upgrading from the SU7's 12V DPB+ESP10.0 electro-hydraulic braking to a 48V four-wheel fully dry electromechanical braking system.



48V steer-by-wire system: Xiaomi's steer-by-wire system employs a fully redundant design in the hand force simulator and tire actuator, with backup for critical components such as power supply, communication, sensors, main chips, and circuits. This meets ASIL-D functional safety requirements, providing the highest level of safety assurance.



The automotive power supply system is witnessing strong demand for power ICs such as medium-voltage MOSFETs above 80V and 100V GaN FETs



In automotive power supply systems, particularly with ongoing reconstruction of vehicle ECUs, the demand for power ICs is exceptionally high. For current automotive controller hardware design, the power supply system serves as a crucial component, providing electricity to sensors, microcontrollers, actuators, communication modules, and other elements.



48V can function as a vehicle's third voltage rail: even in new energy vehicles equipped with high-voltage systems, a 48V power rail may be introduced to operate medium-power loads (typically between 1kW to 10kW). This development will lead to the widespread adoption of high-voltage (400V/800V) to 48V DC-DC converters.



In 48V systems, the maximum voltage of a fully charged battery pack reaches 60V, rendering traditional low-voltage MOSFETs used in 12V systems obsolete. Consequently, multiple manufacturers have recently introduced medium-voltage MOSFETs rated above 80V specifically for automotive 48V applications.



The standardization of 48V is a critical step toward mass production of 48V systems



Standardization is key to the testing, validation, and production line upgrades for 48V vehicles and components. Currently, voltage requirements and testing for electrical and electronic equipment in road vehicles are primarily based on 12V-24V systems. The first standard for 48V was LV148, which was later replaced by Germany's VDA320. The current standard is ISO 21780:2020. Other relevant standards for electric vehicle safety and testing include ISO 6469 and ISO 21498. In the future, as 48V low-voltage power supply network architectures develop, it is expected that ISO/SAE/GB/LV will introduce more requirements and testing standards for 48V electrical and electronic equipment.



The industry driver for 48V architecture lies in OEMs' high-performance and differentiated vehicle pre-research planning. The 48V architecture will first be deployed in high-end battery electric vehicles equipped with 800-1000V high-voltage platforms, high-performance powertrains, and advanced autonomous driving features. The industry's momentum primarily depends on the mass production timelines of leading OEMs.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Definition and Standardization of 48V Low-voltage Power Distribution Network (PDN)

Development History and Classification of 48V Low-voltage PDN

Development History of Automotive Low-voltage PDN Architecture

Classification of 48V Low-voltage PDN Applications

48V Low-voltage PDN Architecture VS 12V Low-voltage PDN Architecture

Advantages and Disadvantages of 48V Low-voltage Power Distribution Network (PDN) Architecture

Development Necessity of 48V Low-voltage PDN Architecture

What Are the Advantages of 48V System for Electric Vehicles over Conventional 12V System?

Advantages of 48V Low-voltage PDN Architecture

Significance of 48V Low-voltage PDN Architecture for xEV

Standard System of 48V Low-voltage Power Distribution Network (PDN)

Summary of 48V Low-voltage PDN Standard System

International Standards

European Standards

Chinese Standards

Market Status and Trends of Global and China Passenger Car Market

Global Passenger Vehicle Sales (by production origin), 2024-2030E

Changes in Market Share by Country in China's Passenger Vehicle Market, 2024-2030E

Sales of Passenger Car in China (by NEV, ICE, and Voltage Platform), 2024-2030E

Global Light/Mild Hybrid Market (48V+BSG/ISG systems) Vehicle Sales, 2023-2024

48V Mild Hybrid-equipped Models on Sale in China (including imports), 2024

Models (including Imports) Equipped with 48V Mild Hybrid Systems, 2023

Market Outlook of 48V Low-voltage PDN Architecture

Mass Production Potential Assessment of 48V Low-voltage PDN Architecture

Impacts of 48V Low-voltage PDN Architecture for Components

Transition from 12V to 48V in Vehicles Requires A Lengthy Evolution Process

48V Low-voltage PDN Architecture Brings New Component Opportunities

Phase-wise Transformation of 48V Low-voltage System Components

Summary of Component Upgrades for 48V Low-voltage PDN Architecture

Efficiency of 48V Low-voltage PDN Architecture Components

High-power Load Capability of 48V Low-voltage PDN Architecture Components

Development Progress and Trends of 48V Low-voltage PDN Architecture Components

Priority Assessment for 48V Low-voltage PDN Architecture Component Development

2 48V Vehicle Body/Powertrain Component Innovations

48V Low-voltage Components - 48V Micro Motors

48V Powertrain System - 48V Starter-Generator

48V Powertrain System - 48V Motor Control System: Development Progress

48V Cockpit System - 48V Seat Motors: Typical Smart Seat Cases

3 48V Zonal /Power Supply Component Innovations

48V Zonal Control System - 48V Power Supply System: Key Suppliers and Technical Applications

48V Zonal Control System - 48V Zonal Controller: Key Suppliers and Technical Applications

48V Zonal Control System - 48V High-power Audio System: Key Suppliers and Technical Applications

48V Power Supply System - 48V PDN and DC/DC

48V Power Supply System - 48V/12V Lithium Battery

48V Power Supply System - Lithium Battery BMS

48V Intelligent Power Distribution System - 48V eFuse: Key Suppliers and Technical Applications

48V Intelligent Power Distribution System - 48V Interface and Wiring Harness: Key Suppliers and Technical Applications

48V Intelligent Power Distribution System - 48V Interface and Wiring Harness: Use Case

48V Intelligent Power Distribution System - 48V Active/Passive Electronic Components

4 48V Chassis System Component Innovations

48V Chassis System - Development Advantages

48V Chassis System - 48V Electric Power Steering System (EPS)

48V Chassis System - 48V EPS: Main Models and Product Applications

48V Chassis System - 48V EPS: Use Case

48V Chassis System - 48V Steer-by-wire System (EMB)

48V Chassis System - 48V Fully Active Suspension: Key Suppliers and Technical Applications

48V Chassis System - 48V Fully Active Suspension: Use Case

5 48V Thermal Management System Component Innovations

48V Vehicle Thermal Management System

48V Thermal Management System - 48V Cooling Fan

48V Thermal Management System - 48V Electronic Pump

48V Thermal Management System - 48V PTC Heater

6 48V PDN Deployment of OEMs

Tesla

Xiaomi Auto

NIO

XPeng Motors

Changan Auto

BYD

Geely

Chery

FAW Hongqi

Mercedes-Benz

BMW

Audi

Volvo

Lamborghini

GM

7 48V PDN Deployment of Parts Suppliers

Bosch

TDK

Valeo

ST

Vicor

onsemi

Vishay

3PEAK

NXP

Innoscience

G-eDrive Tech

Gentherm

UAES

Nexperia

Higasket Plastics

Elmos

ZLG

Aptiv

EATON (Bussmann)

Littelfuse

Sinofuse Electric

TE

MPS

