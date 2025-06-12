I-Mab Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (“I-Mab” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on June 11, 2025 it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it had regained compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Listing Rule”). The Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq.

To regain compliance with the Listing Rule, the Company’s ADSs were required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days, which was achieved on June 10, 2025. Nasdaq has stated that this matter is now closed.

