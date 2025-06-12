Abaxx Introduces Smarter Markets for Precious Metals with the Launch of its Gold Kilobar Futures Contract and Abaxx Spot Gold Pool in Singapore

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, indirect majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“Abaxx Singapore”), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Futures Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, today announced the introduction of smarter market infrastructure for precious metals with the simultaneous launch of its physically-deliverable Gold Kilobar Futures contract on Abaxx Exchange, alongside the opening of Abaxx Spot¹— a new physically-allocated gold trading platform in Singapore.

This marks the first instance of co-located spot and futures infrastructure for gold, designed to deliver integrated physical and futures settlement in a single region, in the kilobar format preferred across Asia’s bullion market. Abaxx’s model aims to reduce fragmentation in global gold markets by aligning futures and spot markets with how gold is actually traded, stored, and settled.

Physically-Deliverable Gold Kilobar Futures Now Live

The Abaxx Gold Singapore Futures contract is a USD-denominated, physically-deliverable futures contract sized to the 1-kilogram, 9999-purity bars preferred by Asia’s bullion trade. Deliverable into approved vaults in Singapore, the contract offers a regionally anchored benchmark for transparent price discovery, risk management, and physical settlement in one of the world’s most active gold trading hubs.

Trading is open 14 hours per day, Monday through Friday. For contract specifications, onboarding requirements, and a list of approved clearing firms and brokers, visit abaxx.exchange .

Abaxx Spot Opens New Gold Trading Platform in Singapore

Abaxx has additionally launched a separate provider of spot market services, enabling secure transfers of physically-allocated gold in Singapore through a central pool structure. Registered participants maintain title to an undivided interest in the gold held with the Abaxx Spot appointed vault.

Built to support physical delivery for Abaxx Gold Futures, the platform co-locates futures and spot trading in a single jurisdiction, aiming to reduce basis risk, potentially lessen reliance on cross-regional arbitrage, and simplify post-trade settlement for kilobar gold.

Abaxx Spot serves physical market participants — including bullion dealers, refiners, and family offices — seeking direct access to kilobar gold trading on a platform designed for security, without the complexity of traditional OTC markets or reliance on offshore settlement systems. While centered in Singapore, the platform offers global access to physically-allocated gold in the format preferred across Asia.

“As a US-based provider of bullion banking services to users of gold and other precious metals, we welcome the introduction of futures and spot infrastructure in Singapore designed around the physical gold trade,” said Wade Brennan, CEO of Kilo Capital. “For firms like ours, the ability to hedge kilobar exposure and manage our gold positions through a centrally-managed pool offers an efficient and accessible addition to legacy OTC structures.”

“With the Abaxx Gold Futures contract now trading and Abaxx Spot open in Singapore, this launch aims to address structural inefficiencies that separate global benchmarks from physical trade,” said Josh Crumb, Founder of Abaxx. “Pricing remains anchored in New York and London, even as demand and delivery shift to Asia. By realigning market plumbing to the modern flow of gold, we’re continuing our broader work to build infrastructure that reflects how commodities are actually bought, sold, and delivered today.”

¹Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd. is a registered dealer under the Precious Stones and Precious Metals (Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing) Act 2019 (PSPM Act), and is exempted from holding a spot commodities brokers license under the Commodity Trading Act 1992. Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd. is not regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a financial institution, but operates in compliance with the regulatory framework established by the PSPM Act.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

For more information, visit abaxx.tech | abaxx.exchange | abaxxspot.com | basecarbon.com | smartermarkets.media

