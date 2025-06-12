AutoZone Vendor Summit Recognizes Contributions of Top Suppliers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) recognized 18 of its top suppliers at its annual Vendor Summit. The awards recognize companies that have delivered exceptional performance and demonstrated a strong commitment to customer satisfaction over the past year.

AutoZone awarded Clarios the 2025 Vendor of the Year, the company's highest vendor honor. Clarios is both proactive and collaborative, delivering exceptional performance and driving growth. Their revamped supply chain and production efforts ensured the smoothest winter season through superior service and product availability.

In addition, vendors were selected for the AutoZone Extra Miler award: Autel, Cloyes, GB Remanufacturing, Horizon Tool, Powerstop, Reach, TYC Americas, and Weitron. The Extra Miler award honors those vendors who are unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, are committed to phenomenal customer satisfaction and consistently do more than expected.

Midtronics was honored with the International Vendor of Excellence Award for its work in breaking down silos and taking a leadership role in driving change, sharing ideas, and innovating all with a 1TEAM mentality to support our business in Mexico.

Eight vendors received AutoZone WITTDTJR® awards (“What It Takes to Do the Job Right”): Amalie Motor Oil, DNJ, Gates, Marmon Ride Control (MRC), Rust-Oleum, TrakMotive, White Knight Wheel Accessories and Winhere. These vendors prioritize customers by enhancing the customer journey, both in-store and online, through product innovations, catalog and packaging upgrades, and training investments.

“Our 2025 Vendor of the Year, Clarios, and all our Vendor Summit award recipients truly embody our Pledge and Values. They collaborated, developed innovative solutions, and supported AutoZone in reaching our objectives," stated Luke Rauch, Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Global Sourcing, Customer Satisfaction.

About AutoZone (NYSE: AZO)

As of May 10, 2025, AutoZone had 6,537 stores in the U.S., 838 in Mexico and 141 in Brazil, for a total store count of 7,516.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a Commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and Commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.AutoZone.com, and our Commercial customers can make purchases through www.AutoZonePro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.ALLDATA.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast-branded products through www.DuralastParts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

