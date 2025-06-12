Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals Analysis Report and Directory 2025: Updated Biopharma Diagnostic Deals from 2010 Through 2025 Detailed

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2010-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 545 companion diagnostic deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records of actual companion diagnostic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the companion diagnostic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of companion diagnostic deals from 2010 to 2025.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter companion diagnostic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



The report includes collaboration, development, research, and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of companion diagnostic dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report. Chapter 2 gives an overview of trends in companion diagnostic dealmaking since 2010, while Chapter 3 lists leading deals by headline value. Chapter 4 lists the top 25 most active companies in dealmaking. Chapters 5 and 6 offer a detailed review of companion diagnostic deals signed and announced since Jan 2010, highlighting technologies and public contract documents.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in companion diagnostic deal-making since 2010.



In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2010

Browse companion diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Report Scope



Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of companion diagnostic trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.



Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in companion diagnostic dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of companion diagnostic deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading companion diagnostic deals by value

Most active companion diagnostic licensing dealmakers

Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides comprehensive access to available records for deals, including contract documents where available.



Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in companion diagnostic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Companion diagnostic deals over the years

2.3. Most active companion diagnostic dealmakers

2.4. Companion diagnostic deals by deal type

2.5. Companion diagnostic deals by therapy area

2.6. Companion diagnostic deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for companion diagnostic deals

2.7.1 Companion diagnostic deals headline values

2.7.2 Companion diagnostic deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Companion diagnostic deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Companion diagnostic royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading companion diagnostic deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top companion diagnostic deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active companion diagnostic dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active companion diagnostic dealmakers

4.3. Most active companion diagnostic deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Companion diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Companion diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Companion diagnostic dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Companion diagnostic deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Companion diagnostic deals by deal type

Deal directory - Companion diagnostic deals by therapy area

