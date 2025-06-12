Gene Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report and Directory 2025: Explore the Financials Behind 787 Gene Therapy Licensing Deals from 2016-2025

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of 787 gene therapy deals announced since 2016, including financial terms where available, and links to online deal records of actual gene therapy partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Gene Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the gene therapy deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of gene therapy deals from 2016 to 2025.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter gene therapy deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of gene therapy dealmaking. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in gene therapy dealmaking since 2016. Chapter 3 offers a summary of the leading gene therapy deals since 2016, listed by headline value. Chapter 4 lists the top 25 most active companies in gene therapy dealmaking, with summaries and comprehensive listings of deals. Chapter 5 and Chapter 6 offer detailed reviews of gene therapy deals and partnering deals announced since Jan 2016, focusing on contract documents in the public domain and specific gene therapy technologies respectively.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in gene therapy deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided, organized by company A-Z, deal type, and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and, where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Gene Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse gene therapy collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Report Scope



Gene Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of gene therapy trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.



Gene Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in gene therapy dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of gene therapy deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading gene therapy deals by value

Most active gene therapy licensing dealmakers

Gene Therapy Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides comprehensive access to available records for deals, including contract documents where available.



Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in gene therapy dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Gene therapy deals over the years

2.3. Most active gene therapy dealmakers

2.4. Gene therapy deals by deal type

2.5. Gene therapy deals by therapy area

2.6. Gene therapy deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for gene therapy deals

2.7.1 Gene therapy deals headline values

2.7.2 Gene therapy deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Gene therapy deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Gene therapy royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading gene therapy deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top gene therapy deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active gene therapy dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active gene therapy dealmakers

4.3. Most active gene therapy deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gene therapy contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Gene therapy dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Gene therapy deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Gene therapy deals by deal type

Deal directory - Gene therapy deals by therapy area

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kt20y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.