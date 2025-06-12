ToiletDust Announces NFT Collection & Brand Launch, Minting Set for July

Dubai, UAE, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The satirical yet disruptive project ToiletDust is making waves in both the crypto and NFT space. Known for its irreverent humor and bold presence, ToiletDust is preparing to launch its official NFT collection and lifestyle brand later this month, with NFT minting set to go live in July.



Building momentum ahead of its mint, ToiletDust recently secured a listing on Poloniex Exchange, opening up trading to a global audience. The project has also gained significant traction on the Sui blockchain, where it’s currently recognized as a trending coin thanks to its growing community and strong engagement.



ToiletDust isn’t just another meme project—it’s a movement blending humor, culture, and blockchain innovation. With its upcoming NFT drop and brand rollout, the team is gearing up to make ToiletDust a staple in the next generation of Web3 storytelling.



Stay tuned as they flush the ordinary and make room for something hilariously bold.



Website: https://toiletdust.com



X: https://x.com/toiletdustsui



